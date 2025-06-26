Keep animals cool this summer by taking the Ontario SPCA’s No Hot Pets Pledge

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

As temperatures rise, it’s important for pet owners to ensure their furry friends are staying cool.

To help encourage pet owners to be more mindful of the risks heat poses to pets, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is kicking off its No Hot Pets Campaign.

The public is invited to be an advocate for animals by taking the No Hot Pets pledgeat nohotpets.ca.

“By taking the pledge at nohotpets.ca, you’ll not only show your commitment to protecting animals, but you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a cool YETI summer prize pack,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA.

To get involved with the No Hot Pets campaign, follow the steps below:

Take the pledge at nohotpets.ca and encourage your friends to do the same.

at nohotpets.ca and encourage your friends to do the same. Share the message on social media using fun, ready-to-go graphics and tips from the digital toolkit available at nohotpets.ca

on social media using fun, ready-to-go graphics and tips from the digital toolkit available at nohotpets.ca Talk to local businesses about supporting No Hot Pets by displaying posters and spreading awareness. They can request a free poster for their front door.

about supporting No Hot Pets by displaying posters and spreading awareness. They can request a free poster for their front door. Ask your town or city to help protect pets by passing bylaws that prevent animals from being left in hot vehicles.

In addition, the No Hot Pets website also has great resources to help members of the public speak up for animals, plus handy hot weather pet care tips.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress this summer is asked to call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL, or your local police. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call911.

Together, we can make this summer safer for animals across Ontario.

Readers Comments (0)