Keep animals cool this summer by taking the Ontario SPCA’s No Hot Pets Pledge

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments
As temperatures rise, it’s important for pet owners to ensure their furry friends are staying cool.
To help encourage pet owners to be more mindful of the risks heat poses to pets, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is kicking off its No Hot Pets Campaign.
The public is invited to be an advocate for animals by taking the No Hot Pets pledgeat nohotpets.ca.
“By taking the pledge at nohotpets.ca, you’ll not only show your commitment to protecting animals, but you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a cool YETI summer prize pack,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA.
To get involved with the No Hot Pets campaign, follow the steps below:
In addition, the No Hot Pets website also has great resources to help members of the public speak up for animals, plus handy hot weather pet care tips.
Anyone who sees an animal in distress this summer is asked to call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL, or your local police. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call911.
Together, we can make this summer safer for animals across Ontario.