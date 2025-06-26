General News

Keep animals cool this summer by taking the Ontario SPCA’s No Hot Pets Pledge

June 26, 2025   ·   0 Comments

As temperatures rise, it’s important for pet owners to ensure their furry friends are staying cool.

To help encourage pet owners to be more mindful of the risks heat poses to pets, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is kicking off its No Hot Pets Campaign.

The public is invited to be an advocate for animals by taking the No Hot Pets pledgeat nohotpets.ca.

“By taking the pledge at nohotpets.ca, you’ll not only show your commitment to protecting animals, but you’ll also be entered for a chance to win a cool YETI summer prize pack,” reads a press release from the Ontario SPCA.

To get involved with the No Hot Pets campaign, follow the steps below:

  • Take the pledge at nohotpets.ca and encourage your friends to do the same.
  • Share the message on social media using fun, ready-to-go graphics and tips from the digital toolkit available at nohotpets.ca
  • Talk to local businesses about supporting No Hot Pets by displaying posters and spreading awareness. They can request a free poster for their front door.
  • Ask your town or city to help protect pets by passing bylaws that prevent animals from being left in hot vehicles.

In addition, the No Hot Pets website also has great resources to help members of the public speak up for animals, plus handy hot weather pet care tips.

Anyone who sees an animal in distress this summer is asked to call the government’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services at 1-833-9ANIMAL, or your local police. If it’s a life-threatening emergency, call911.

Together, we can make this summer safer for animals across Ontario.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters celebrates completion of $18 million fundraising campaign

By Sam Odrowski Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. ...

Henry the Hiker takes his aspirations to Camino Frances

By Paula Brown A youth from Amaranth has returned home after seven weeks of putting one foot in front of the other to complete an ...

Developer eyes Orangeville for seniors’ housing

By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed housing development in Orangeville could provide almost 200 housing units for senior citizens. Angela Mariani is a development planner with ...

Developer revises Hansen area housing build, no timeline on road connection

By JAMES MATTHEWS The proponents of a housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Blind Line area brought additions to council. NG Citrus Ltd. owns land southwest ...

Orangeville to tighten clean yards standards

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s new Clean Yards Bylaw could enable faster compliance for common complaints and focus the Property Standards Bylaw on occupant safety and ...

Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day. The Legion will be open to the public from 12 ...

New farm show coming to Orangeville Agriculture Centre next February

A new winter tradition for the local agriculture community is coming to Orangeville next year. Nick Cadotte, general manager of Orangeville Farm show, proudly announces ...

Celebrating 15 years of service: Orangeville Public Library announces retirement of CEO

An important hub for Orangeville and its surrounding areas, the Orangeville Public Library (OPL) has become a place of innovation and community connection under the ...

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...