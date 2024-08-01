Junior C Northmen trailing 2-1 in Western Conference final

August 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen are trailing 2-1 in their best-of-five series against the Fergus Thistles for the OJCLL Western Conference championship after giving up an 11-8 loss in game three of the series.

The Northmen entered the final series as the first-place team in the regular season.

Fergus came to the championship as the second-place team, meaning the final was going to be a real battle between two top squads.

Game one of the series got underway on July 23 and was a very low-scoring event.

Neither team could score in the first period.

Orangeville scored four times in the second period before Fergus could respond.

Fergus notched two more goals in the third frame, but couldn’t tie it up and the Northmen left the floor at Tony Rose Arena with a 5-4 win to start the series.

Game two of the series moved to the Centre Wellington Sports Complex on the Fergus home floor.

The Northmen were trailing 5-3 at the end of the first period.

Fergus outscored the Orangeville team 6-5 in the second period to stay in the lead.

The Northmen put out a huge effort in the third period, keeping the Thistles to one goal, and scoring three of their own, but it wasn’t enough to get back in the game.

The final was a 12-11 Fergus win.

Game three of the series got underway in Orangeville on Sunday, July 28.

The Northmen took a 3-2 lead in the first period on goals from Logan Marshall, Jack Fitzpatrick, and Josh Presley.

It was a devastating second period for the Northmen when Fergus outscored them 7-3 for the period to take a 9-6 lead in the game with one period left to go.

Nick Haladuick got two goals in the second period with Holton Marshall chipping in the third Northmen goal.

Both teams scored two goals in the third period, and the Thistles left with an 11-8 win.

The final period Orangeville goal came from Jack Fitzpatrick and Logan Marshall.

The Northmen are now in a must-win situation when the teams return to Fergus for game four of the series on Wednesday, July 31, if they want to keep the series alive.

The results of that game were not available at press time.

In the OJCLL Easter Conference championship series, The Nepean Knights and the Peterborough Lakers are tied at one after the first two games.

Peterborough finished the regular season as the first-place team in the Eastern Conference – 14 points ahead of the second-place Cornwall Celtics.

The Nepean Knights ended the regular season in third place with 30 points.

Readers Comments (0)