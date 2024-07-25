Junior C Northmen to play Fergus in Conference Championship

July 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen have advanced to the next round of the OJCLL playoffs and will now face the Fergus Thistles for the Western Conference Championship.

The Northmen eliminated the Halton Hills Bulldogs in the first round of the playoffs.

In the second round, they were up against the Wilmot Wild.

That series went four games with the final game taking place on July 18. The final game of that series saw the Northmen come out strong in a bid to end the series.

They out-scored the Wild 4-1 in the first period. In the second period, they gave up a couple of goals, then fired back, scoring four more to end the frame.

The Wild made a good attempt in the final period, with the Orangeville team notching only one for the period, but the damage was already done and the Northmen left the floor with a 9-7 win to take the series. Leading Northmen scorers were Josh Presley and Jack Fitzpatrick who both got two goals each for the game.

Presley is leading in the points column for the Northmen in the playoffs. He has 31 points after seven games, with 18 goals and 13 assists.

Teammate, Luke Donard, is right behind with 29 points – 10 goals and 19 assists after seven games.

The Fergus Thistles finished the regular season in fourth place in the Conference with an 8-10 record.

They eliminated the Brantford Warriors in the first round of playoffs in a series that went three games.

In the second round, the Thistles were up against the first-place Barrie Bombers.

That series saw the Bombers go down in flames to the fourth place Thistles.

That series went four games and ended with a Fergus win on July 19.

The Western Conference championship will be a real battle between two good teams trying their best to win it all.

The Western Conference series got underway on Tuesday, July 23, at Tony Rose arena in Orangeville.

Results were not available at press time.

Series schedule:

• Game 2 – Saturday, July 27 – Fergus Arena 7:00 p.m.

• Game 3 – Sunday, July 28 – Tony Rose Arena 7:00 p.m.

• Game 4 – Wednesday, July 31 – Fergus Arena 8:00 p.m.

• Game 5 – Friday, August 2 – Tony Rose Arena 8:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)