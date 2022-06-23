Junior C Northmen take loss to Fergus – remain in second place

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen lacrosse team came up short in their Saturday (June 18) game against the Fergus Thistles after giving up a two-goal lead in the third period and allowing Fergus to score four unanswered goals.

At the end of the first period, the Northmen were trailing 4-1, with the only Orangeville goal coming from Aiden Doig.

The Northmen were back in the game in the second period after shutting down the Fergus offence and scoring three goals to make it a 4-4 tie game when the buzzer sounded.

Second period Northmen goals came from Josh Presley, Jake Dithurbide, and Camden Mcguire.

Fergus scored to break the tie early in third period.

Orangeville’s Aidan Toogood tied the game again just over a minute later. That was followed up by two more Northmen goals from Lyle MacNeil and Scott Clapham. Clapham scored again to make it an 8-6 Northmen game.

The game went bad for the Orangeville team when Fergus scored four unanswered goals to tie it up then go ahead by two for a 10-8 win.

At the end of the day, the Northmen were in second place in the West Division and second overall in the leagues with a 12-2 record and 24 points.

The Thistles remain in first place with a 13-2 record and 26 points. The Wilmot Wild are in third with 20 points followed by the North Shore Kodiaks and the Nepean Knights – both with 18 points.

The Northmen have been a strong team this season playing a series of stellar games as they continue to be a dominant team in the League.

They will return to their home floor at Tony Rose arena on Saturday, June 25, when they will host the Brantford Warriors.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

