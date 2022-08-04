Sports

Junior C Northmen take early lead in championship series

August 4, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen took an early lead in their best-of-seven championship series against the Clarington Shamrox with a 7-5 win in game one of the contest.

Game one of the series got underway on Sunday, July 31, at Tony Rose arena.

Clarington took an early lead scoring three goals in the first period before the Northmen could respond.

Orangeville’s Logan Sawyer was the first Northmen to score, hitting the back of the Clarington net with 2:29 remaining in the first period.

That was followed by a goal from Luke Downard with nine seconds left on the clock.

The Northmen came out hard in the second period with Josh Presley notching two goals just over two minutes apart to give the Orangeville squad a one goal lead.

Preston Gear finished of the Northmen second period scoring at the 8:27 mark in the frame.

With a one goal lead going into the final period, Jack Fitzpatrick scored at 17 seconds into the period.

Clarington scored one to close the gap.

Orangeville’s Luke Downard scored with 5:29 remaining to give the Northmen a two-goal lead.

They held on for the rest of the game and left with the win to start the series.

Game two of the series took place in Clarington on Tuesday, August 2, with results not available at press time.

Game three of the series will be back in Orangeville at Tony Rose arena on Friday, August 5.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.



         


