Junior C Northmen pick up second win over Six Nations

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen picked up their second win of the season after leaving the floor with an 11-8 victory over the Six Nations Stealth on Saturday (May 7) at Tony Rose arena.

The Northmen were behind 3-1 in the first period then made a comeback to tie the game by the time the buzzer sounded to end the frame.

First period goals came from Logan Marshall, Nick Devins, and Scott Clapham.

The second period turned into a real battle after the Northmen went ahead by three on goals from Marshall, Jack Fitzpatrick and Hunter Hartley.

The Stealth fought back scoring two to close the gap.

Two more Northmen goals from Ian Starr and Luke Downard ended the period with a one goal 8-7 lead with one period left to go.

The third period saw the Orangeville squad shut down the Six Nations offence while scoring three unanswered goals to end the game.

The final was 11-8.

Third period Northmen goals came from Zack Dorval, Jack Fitzpatrick, and Scott Clapham.

This was the second time the Northmen have met the Stealth this season. In their first game on April 23, the Northmen came out ahead with a 10-3 win.

The Northmen travelled to Halton on Monday, May 9, to take on the Bulldogs.

After a convincing 11-5 win, the Northmen had their third victory of the season.

The Northmen relied on their powerplay and fast break to create an offence. Orangeville had a balanced attack with eight different scorers.

On defence, the squad made the Bulldogs work for every scoring opportunity.

Goaltender, Andrew Wilson did a stellar job in net.

The win leaves the Northmen with a 2-1 record for the season so far. It’s still early, but the Orangeville squad is now in third place in the West division of the Junior C League.

The Fergus Thistles have taken over first place with a 4-1 record followed by the Northmen with a 3-1 record.

In the East Division, Napean is in first place followed by Cornwall and the North Shore Kodiaks.

The Northmen will return to Tony Rose area for a home game against the Wilmot Wild on Saturday, May 14.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

