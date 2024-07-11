Junior C Northmen meet Wilmot Wild in second round of playoffs

July 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen will be up against the Wilmot Wild in the second round of the Ontario Junior C Lacrosse League playoffs.

In the regular season, the Northmen finished in first place in the Western Conference. The Wild finished in the number three spot.

The Northmen won their first-round playoff series over the Halton Hills Bulldogs in a series that went three games.

They won, 10-5, 9-6, and 11-8, in a series that wrapped up on July 3.

This next series will be tough one as the Northmen and Wild are two good teams and both will be bringing their best game to the playoffs.

The second-round series schedule was announced on July 8, with each game starting at 8 p.m.

Game one is Thursday, July 11, at Tony Rose Arena.

Game two is Saturday, July 13, at Plattsville.

Game three is Monday, July 15, at Tony Rose Arena.

If necessary, Game four will be played Thursday, July 18, at Platsville and Game five will be played Saturday, July 20, at Tony Rose Arena.

Readers Comments (0)