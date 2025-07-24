Sports

Junior C Northmen done for the season after loss to Burlington Warriors

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville’s Junior C Northmen are done for the season after losing their second-round playoff series against the Burlington Warriors.

The Northmen entered the second round after defeating the Six Nations Stealth in the first round in a series that went the full five games and wrapped up with a 6-4 win in game five on July 6.

In the second round, the Northmen left the floor with an 11-9 win in Game One on July 8 in Burlington.

The series was in Orangeville for Game Two at Tony Rose Arena on July 13.

The Warriors tied the series with a 9-8 win after scoring the only two goals in the third period to take the win.

Holton Marshall was the big scorer for Orangeville in that game, getting a hat-trick for the night.

Burlington took the series lead after leaving the floor with an 11-7 win in Game Three of the series on July 14.

The Warriors had a big second period, scoring seven goals to take the lead.

It was a tie series after the Northmen won Game Four on July 16. Orangeville tied the game in the second period, then went ahead by one on a goal from Rylan Lee late in the period.

Two Northmen goals from Logan Marshall and Cam McClintock in the third period sealed the deal, and the Northmen left the floor with an 8-5 win to even the series and get ready for the teams to have a one-game final showdown to determine a series winner.

The final game took place in Burlington on July 19.

The teams played to a 2-2 tie in the first period.

Burlington got the upper hand in the second period, outscoring the Northmen 8-3 for the period to lead 10-5 going into the final period.

Three more Warriors goals in the third period place the Northmen in a bad situation.

The Orangeville team notched two more goals from Ryan Livingston and Danny Dorval to end the season but it was too late to make any difference in the game, and the Burlington team left the floor with a 14-7 win to end the Junior C Northmen season.

“It was a very successful rebuilding season, using 14 runners and two goalies that were first-year junior players and a completely new coaching staff,” said Junior C Club President Kent Cotton after the final game. “We certainly felt we were capable of winning a provincial title with this group, but there was just a few maturing moments that left us a bit short. We are looking forward to next season with only two graduating players this year.”


