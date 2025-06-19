Junior C Lacrosse League’s Orangeville Northmen remain in second place

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior C Northmen won at home, then lost on the road over the weekend.

It was home game night at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Friday, June 13, when the Northmen hosted the Wilmot Wild.

The Northmen took an early 2-1 lead in the first period on goals from Seth McCallum and Connor Leskey.

The Wild fought back in the second period scoring early to tie it up, then following up with two more goals to take a 4-2 lead.

Northmen’s Holton Marshall notched a goal with 8:59 on the clock to close the gap, but the Wild scored again to make it a 5-3 game.

Keaton Walsh scored with 1:18 left in the second period to leave the Northmen trailing by one goal going into the final period.

It was the final period that made all the difference for the Orangeville squad when they blasted out onto the floor and scored three goals in just under two minutes.

All three Northmen goals came from Holton Marshall for the third-period hat trick.

Wilmot scored with 1:06 remaining on the clock but it was too late for the Wild to get back into the game and the Northmen left the floor with a 7-6 win.

This is a rebuilding year for the Junior C Northmen after losing 11 players who graduated from their junior careers last season.

“We have around 14 new players this year, we have a very young team,” said Junior C Northmen club president Kent Cotton. “It’s surprising how well they’ve played with all these young guys in the line-up. They’ve adjusted really well. We’re doing better than expected, we figured we would be at around .500, and we’ve lost only four games so far. Most of the new guys are 17-18 years old, fresh out of [the] Midget [division]. Both goalies are from out of town – one from Alliston and one from Brampton.”

The following night, the Northmen were on the road to Fergus where they took on the Thistles.

This time they took a 10-2 loss.

Northmen goals came from Rylan Lee and Devan Doig in the second period.

After the weekend, the Northmen are in second place in the Western Division of the OJCLL team with an 8-5-1 record and 17 points.

The Junior C Northmen have three road games left on the regular season schedule.

