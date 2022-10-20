Junior C hockey standings shift early in season

October 20, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Fans of Junior C hockey know that a lot can happen over a couple of weeks.

The Provincial Junior Hockey League is well underway across the province as small-town teams battle it out at the league level with hopes of coming out on top and competing for the provincial Schmalz Cup championship.

Locally the Alliston Hornets have moved into first place in the North Carruthers division after winning over the previously first-place, Schomberg Cougars, and picking up another two points after dispatching the Midland Flyers the following (Oct. 13) night in Alliston.

The Cougars had a good start to the season with a five-game winning streak that put them at the top of the heap. The loss to the Hornets was their second in as many nights after they gave up a 4-1 loss to the Innisfil Spartans the previous night. After the weekend, the Cougars dropped to third place.

The Alliston team has taken two losses in nine games, and one of those was an overtime loss which gave them a single point to allow them to move into first.

In the number two spot in the division, the Stayner Siskins will be challenging Alliston for the lead.

The Siskins are undefeated after seven games and are one point behind the Alliston squad.

Separated by a single point, the two teams will meet today (Oct. 20), in Stayner with the winning team emerging as the first-place team in the division.

The Orillia Terriers are having a good season with a 6-2 record – good for fourth place in the division.

In the middle of the standings with similar records, the Innisfil Spartans and Huntsville Otters have similar records.

Innisfil has a 5-5 record while the Otters are riding on a 4-5 record so far for the season.

The Penetang Kings and the Midland Flyers are both off to a slow start and are in the seventh and eighth spots in the standings.

The Caledon Golden Hawks are in the basement with ten losses in ten games including one overtime loss.

The North Carruthers division has a 40-game schedule this year.

The playoff format has not yet been announced, however with the addition of the Innisfil Spartans this season, there are nine teams in the League.

Come playoffs, either the last-place team won’t advance or the first-place team will get a bye during the first round.

