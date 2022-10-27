Junior C hockey off to an exciting season in Ontario

October 27, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It is turning out to be a real battle in small-town Junior C hockey this season as the four top teams in the North Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League are separated by only four points at a quarter of the way into the regular season schedule.

So far this year, three teams have been in first place and the lead has changed several times.

The Alliston Hornets were in the lead going into last weekend, but that all changed after weekend games were played.

The Hornets gave up a loss to the Stayner Siskins which gave the Stayner team two points to move ahead and take over the top spot. That dropped the Hornets into second place.

That all changed again by the end of the weekend when the third-place Schomberg Cougars had a home-ice win over the Huntsville Otters. That moved the Cougars into second place and dropped the Hornets to third.

After the weekend, Stayner remains undefeated with nine games under its belt and is in first place with 18 points.

The Cougars also have 18 points and are in second place. They have lost two of 11 games this year.

In third place, the Hornets are behind by a single point with 17 recorded so far.

The Orillia Terriers are also doing well. They are in fourth place with 15 points. The Terriers have played ten games, losing two and tying one.

In the middle of the pack, the Innisfil Spartans, are on the plus side with a 6-5 record and 12 points.

The Huntsville Otters and the Penetang Kings are losing more than winning, Huntsville has eight points and Penetang has six points.

In the basement, the Midland Flyers have won only one game this year.

They are followed by the Caledon Golden Hawks who have also managed to win only a single game after 12 times on the ice.

Going into November, there will be some very entertaining and exciting hockey as the top teams battle it out to try to get the edge over their opponents during a very competitive season.

