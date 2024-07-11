Junior B Northmen lead Orillia Kings 2-1 in playoff series

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are leading the Orillia Kings 2-1 in their second-round playoff series.

Orangeville dispatched the Akwesasne Thunder in the first round in a series that went five games and saw the Northmen comeback from a two-game deficit to win three in a row to take the series.

The second round got underway in Orillia at Rotary Place on July 4.

In game one, the Northmen were trailing 7-4 going into the final period and pulled off a huge third period to outscore the Kings 6-2 to win the game 10-9.

Game two of the series was in front of a hometown crowd in Orangeville on Sunday, July 7, at the Alder Street arena.

After playing the first period to a 2-2 tie, Orillia scored four unanswered goals in the second period to take an 8-3 lead going into the third frame.

The Northmen rallied in the third period and scored four goals but couldn’t get the tie.

The Kings scored with 7 seconds left on the clock to take the 9-7 win.

Game three of the series was again in Orangeville on Tuesday, July 9.

Orangeville took a 3-2 lead in the first period on goals from Max Kreuger and two from Marcello Carreiro.

The Northmen went ahead 5-2 early in the period on goals from Ayden Matthews and Leighton Cook.

The Kings scored at the midway mark in the period.

Vincent Onofrio scored with 5:38 remaining in the period, followed by Carreiro’s third goal of the night just over two minutes later.

Leighton Cook got his second of the night with 1:25 left on the clock to give the Northmen an 8-5 lead with one period remaining.

Aiden Doig opened the scoring for the Northmen in the third period.

The Kings put out a good effort in a bid to get back in the game, scoring three goals in the first half of the period to narrow the score to 9-8 with just over six minutes left to play.

Onofrio got his second of the game with 5:56 left on the clock.

Orillia scored again to close the gap to one goal.

The Northmen finished off the night with two goals from Marcello Carreiro, his fourth of the night, and Onofrio, for his third of the game.

The final was a 12-9 Northmen win.

The two teams will be back at it on Saturday, July 13, with a 7 p.m. game in Orillia.

This is a best-of-five series that the Northmen can wrap up on the road.

If the series continues, game five is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, in Orangeville at the Alder Street arena.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

