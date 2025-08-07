Junior B Northmen done for the season after loss to Elora

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior B Northmen are done for the season after taking a loss in the final game of the best-of-seven West Division championship series against the Elora Hawks.

The Northmen arrived at the final series after eliminating the St. Catharines Athletics in a three-game sweep in the second round of playoffs.

In the final series, the two top teams in the Division met to see who would be this season’s champions.

The Northmen finished in first place with 38 points in the regular season. Elora was close behind with 32 points.

Game One of the series took place on July 18 at the Alder Street Arena in Orangeville and ended with a 13-8 win for the Northmen.

The series was tied after Game Two in Elora on July 20. The Hawks squeezed out a two-goal lead to take the game 9-7.

The return to Orangeville for Game Three on July 23 proved to be a disaster for the Northmen. After trailing 4-0 at the end of the second period, the Orangeville squad faced a tough third period where they needed to start scoring to get back into the game.

The Northmen couldn’t score and were shut out 8-0 to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead in the series.

Orangeville rallied in Game Four on July 25. After scoring the only goal in the first period, the Northmen had a 7-5 lead at the end of the second.

The Hawks fought back and tied the game with 27 seconds left on the clock to force an overtime period.

Orangeville outscored the Hawks 2-1 in OT to take the game with a 10-9 win.

The series was back in Orangeville for the deciding game on July 27.

It was an aggressive game that turned out to be a disaster for the Northmen.

At the end of the first period, the Northmen were trailing 8-0. At the end of the second period, Elora had extended that lead to 14-0.

The only Northmen goal came from Guerin Jennings with 58 seconds left on the clock in the second period.

The game ended with three more Elora goals in the third period to give the Hawks a 17-1 win and the Division championship.

The League championship will now have the Hawks up against the Kahnawake Hunters for the 2025 title.

