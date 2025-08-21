Junior A Northmen lacrosse team battles St. Catharines in 2025 Minto Cup

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Junior A Northmen won their first two games in the 2025 Minto Cup, taking an overtime loss to the St. Catharines Athletics in their third game of the tournament.

The Minto Cup national lacrosse championship got underway on Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Four teams from across the country are battling it out for the national Junior A Lacrosse title.

In addition to the Northmen, the Coquitlam Adanacs from British Columbia, the Okotoks Raiders from Alberta, and the host team, St. Catharines Athletics, are playing for the 2025 Minto Cup.

In their first game, the Northmen were up against the Coquitlam Adanacs on Saturday, Aug. 16.

The Northmen delivered a devastating first period, scoring six unanswered goals to set the tone of the game. The Adanacs didn’t score until five minutes into the second period.

Orangeville left the floor with a 12-5 win in their first game of the tournament.

In their second game, the Northmen faced the Raiders.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period, and tied 3-3 at the end of the second period.

The Northmen shut down the Raiders’ offence in the third and scored three goals to win the game 6-3.

In their next game, the Northmen led 1-0 at the end of the first period on a goal from Trey Deere.

At the end of the second period, the score was 6-4 after St. Catharines scored three quick goals over two minutes.

Two Northmen goals came from Max Kruger, and one came from Liam Matthews.

Mathews scored early in the third period, followed by another Orangeville goal from Vince Onofrio.

Max Kruger scored two goals midway in the third to make it an 8-8 game with 10 minutes remaining.

With 2:31 left on the clock, the Athletics took a one-goal lead.

Liam Matthews tied the game with a goal and 1:07 remaining in regulation time to force the game into overtime to decide the winner.

St. Catharines scored two goals in OT to take a 12-10 win.

Games will continue this week as the teams battle it out to see who will go to the 2025 championship game.

The final will be held on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Meridian Centre with a 7:30 p.m. start.

After Monday’s game, Orangeville’s Liam Matthews was leading in points in the tournament.

Matthews scored nine goals over three games for 22 points.

