Junior A Northmen eliminate Kitchener-Waterloo in first round

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Junior A Northmen advanced in the Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League playoffs after eliminating Kitchener-Waterloo in the first round in a three-game sweep that wrapped up at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre July 17.

It was a fast best-of-five series that was over in five days with just one day off between games.

Game 1 of the series got underway July 13 on Orangeville’s home floor at Tony Rose.

That game ended with a 9-8 Northmen win after the Orangeville team took a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Kitchener-Waterloo tied it up twice. A late third period goal from Sean Costigan gave the Northmen some insurance and they took the game with a one-goal lead.

Game 2 of the series took place in Kitchener-Waterloo at the Kinsmen Centre on July 15.

It was a fairly even first period with Kitchener-Waterloo taking a one-goal lead early on. The period ended with Orangeville leading 4-3.

It was the second period where the Northmen took control of the game, scoring four times before KW could respond with a single goal. Orangeville followed up with another goal to lead 11-4 going into the third period. The final period saw only one goal when Northmen Jaden Ciappara scored with 5:35 remaining on the clock.

The Northmen won the game 12-4.

The teams returned to Tony Rose Arena on July 17 for Game 3 of the series.

It was a powerhouse demonstration by the Northmen that ended this series in three games.

The Northmen were leading 3-0 at the end of the first period on goals from Trey Deere, Dylan Sanderson, and Ayden Matthews.

It was a repeat in the second period when the Northmen shut down the Kitchener-Waterloo offence and placed three more goals into the KW net to lead 6-0 with one period remaining.

Second period Northmen goals came from Deere, Matthews, and Max Kruger.

In a final blast, the series ended when the Northmen scored six times in the third period.

KW managed to avoid the shut-out with a single goal with 3:34 left on the clock.

The final was a 12-1 Orangeville win.

Third period Northmen goals came from Owen Rahn, Sanderson, Aydern Mathews, Liam Mathews for two, and Deere with his third of the game.

In the other series, the Peterborough Lakers eliminated the Six Nations Arrows in three games.

The Toronto Beaches knocked out the Mimico Mountaineers in a three-game sweep.

The Whitby Warriors advanced after winning Game 5 of their series 11-10 and eliminated the St. Catharines Athletics.

The dates for the next round of playoffs had not been announced at press time.

