Joe Andrews announces bid for re-election to Orangeville council

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews announced on May 15 that he will seek re-election in the fall 2026 municipal race, aiming to serve a third term on council.

First elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, Andrews said his track record demonstrates sound fiscal management and accountability in decision-making.

“I have been part of Orangeville’s fabric for almost 40 years, being connected in so many ways to a community that I have raised my family in, one that I truly call home. I am proud to be known for my outstanding commitment to this region as a leader in education, business, minor sports, and as an award-winning Volunteer of countless community activities and organizations,” said Andrews.

“I have consistently displayed my ability to focus on the key issues affecting our town today and for the long term. I brought to the table years of senior-level leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, which have paid huge dividends.”

Although the councillor position in the Town of Orangeville is part-time, Andrews said he takes the role seriously and treats it as a full-time commitment.

“I have always been readily available to the people of Orangeville no matter how small the issue may be. I have worked extremely hard independently and in unison with my fellow council members to achieve significant results for the betterment of this community,” he said.

“I am proud of what has been accomplished, yet there is so much more to do.”

Andrews added, “I truly look forward to continuing representing the people of Orangeville as a member of council for the 2026 – 2030 term.”

The nomination period for people interested in running in the municipal election opened on May 1 and closes Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

Nominations must be filed with the clerk of the municipality they are running in.

Clerks have until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, to certify or reject candidates’ nominations.

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