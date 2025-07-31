It Takes a Village: Belfountain Heritage Society gears up for bicentennial bash

July 31, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Many may recognize the Belfountain Heritage Society from the preservation and restoration of the Historic Melville White Church in Caledon, but this year they’re taking on another massive project: the Belfountain Bicentennial in October.

The not-for-profit society came together over the designated heritage property of the Historic Melville White Church.

The church, built in 1837, required attention and care, and the Belfountain Heritage Society stepped up to restore, preserve, and maintain the building 30 years ago.

Over the past three decades, they have completed multiple fundraisers to aid in their efforts for the church.

The church is now available to the community for weddings and events.

Now, they’re tackling yet another massive heritage project for the Belfountain Community, the bicentennial event.

Belfountain is turning 200 with a bang this year, thanks to the Heritage Society.

The celebration, set to be held Oct. 4, will be complete with local art and artists, horse-drawn carriage rides, re-enacted battles from the War of 1812, a parade, and the long-awaited unveiling of the commemorative sculpture.

During the rehabilitation of Belfountain last summer, a proposal for a clock tower was made for the area.

When it was brought to the Heritage Society, Sarah Bohan, President, Belfountain Heritage Society & Chair, Belfountain Bicentennial Committee, said they saw a golden opportunity for something more for the community.

If the community agreed, they could begin working on a proposal for something other than the clock to help ring in the 200th anniversary of Belfountain.

The community jumped on board, and after a presentation to the Belfountain Community Organization as well, the process began.

Wendy Mitchell, a member of the Belfountain Heritage Society, was commissioned to make a sample, or a maquette, of what the resulting statue would look like.

The statue currently stands at over six feet, and “encapsulates the Niagara Escarpment and Belfountain”, said Bohan.

The statue will represent the rich history of Belfountain over the past 200 years, and when bronzed, it will weigh around 550 pounds.

Following plans for the statue, other pieces began to fall into place for the bicentennial celebration.

In 1975, residents shared with the society that for the 150th anniversary of Belfountain, there was a parade.

Bohan shared they were excited to replicate that idea, and soon the event grew into what it is now, with Sandhill Pipes and Drums from Caledon set to lead the parade.

Bohan is asking residents to bring a float to the event, or even walk along in the parade.

As long as people are dressed in something of heritage, she said it could be anything from a pioneer outfit to a settler’s attire.

The society is also inviting the community to bring their vintage cars for the parade.

Another exciting aspect of the day will be a local art show.

“We’re so fortunate in Belfountain, we’ve got a number of artists,” shared Bohan.

One of those artists and long-term residents, Cindy Leeman, has been holding art and decorating workshops where residents can attend to create a piece for the art show.

They’re inviting participants to paint, draw, or create in any medium, a heritage feature of Belfountain.

The pieces will be on display before and after the event as well.

Bohan shared that there are numerous heritage properties in Belfountain, and the art show will help to showcase the features of the community they work to protect and preserve.

“It’s worthy of saving, it’s worthy of preserving, it’s worthy of keeping it in place, so that the next group of people, the next generation, can appreciate it, and enjoy it,” said Bohan.

Mitchell runs the decorating part of the workshop, and said she has created multiple stamps that are going onto pennant flags to represent the heritage and history of Belfountain.

The pennants will then be sewn together by volunteers and displayed in the hamlet during the event.

As the event will be free for the community, Bohan said they are relying on volunteers and donations, as well as their sponsors, to help make the event unforgettable.

Many organizations have stepped up to partner and support the event, including the Belfountain Community organization, the Policaro Group, Optimist Club of Caledon, Caledon Ski Club, Caledon Heritage Foundation, and many more.

To help fundraise, the society has also been holding Belfountain Trivia nights where the community can test their vast knowledge of the community.

Prizes are awarded at each trivia night, including passes to the Caledon Ski Club.

She shared that it is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the community, and they’re calling for volunteers to make it happen.

“It takes a village. Please join us and help because it is fun [and] once you get together with your community, it’s like, ‘Oh, gosh, it’s work, but it’s worth it’,” laughed Bohan.

To volunteer for the event, or to donate, email belfountainheritage@gmail.com

The final art and decorating workshop and trivia night will be held on Aug. 30.

Details can be found on their website at www.belfountain-heritage.com.

Readers Comments (0)