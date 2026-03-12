Headline News

Inspire renovations, support the community: Orangeville Home and Garden Show to return

March 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

As the weather warms and seasons change, many homeowners begin looking for creative ways to improve their home or backyard.

And there’s no better opportunity to generate ideas than at the Orangeville Lions 26th Annual Home and Garden Show, featuring 165 vendors. Many of the booths will feature businesses specializing in renovations, home building, roofing, landscaping, and home improvement of all kinds.

The three-day event returns to the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 5 Sideroad, Mono) over the weekend of March 27 to 29. The show runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29.

The funds raised through the home and garden show enable the Orangeville Lions Club to take on community projects, donate to local charities, and support meaningful initiatives.

Yasmine Slater from the Orangeville Lions said attendees not only support the Lions Club but also the local business community.

She added that the event is a great opportunity to connect with other community members, old friends, and new businesses.

“It’s just a great way to connect with your neighbours and people you might not see all the time,” Slater noted. “Spring is upon us, everybody’s getting ready to go outside, so what better way to get home renovation ideas flowing.”

It’s important to note that the entrance to the building that houses the home and garden show has moved this year. Attendees can enter through the front entrance on the north side of the building, rather than the side entrance used in the past.

Approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people are expected to attend the event over the three days it runs.

GSC Orangeville Take Home Meals and Catering will be running the food court this year.

As in past years, the home and garden show will feature a space dedicated to not-for-profit organizations, where attendees can learn more about what’s in the community and how to get involved.

Volunteers are needed to ensure the show runs smoothly. Anyone looking to get involved or learn more about the Orangeville Lions Club can email info@orangevillelions.org.

“If any local high school students want to help out a local service club and connect with some really great minded people in the community, we’re always looking for volunteers,” said Slater, who noted that contributing counts towards students’ mandatory volunteer hours.

Several local businesses sponsor the show, helping to make it a successful fundraiser.

The Title (main) sponsor this year is Royal LePage RCR Realty; Diamond sponsors are Headwaters Fitness & Racquet Club, Country 105, Expedia Cruises Orangeville and Orangeville Nissan; Gold sponsors are Chartwell Retirement Residences and Hickory Dickory Decks; and Silver sponsors are Larry’s Small Engine and TreadXperts – Tire Expert Service Network.

To learn more about the Orangeville Lions’ 26th Annual Home and Garden Show, read next week’s edition of the Orangeville Citizen, where we will feature a special section highlighting the event.


