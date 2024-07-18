Input sought on CVC’s Conservation Strategies

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Two new strategies that will guide Credit Valley Conservation’s services, programs and conservation land management are currently being developed.

To assist with the development of these strategies, the CVC is seeking input from members of the community. This input will inform the development of the CVC’s Conservation Area Strategy and the Watershed-Based Resource Management Strategy.

Between July 15 and Aug. 30, residents in and visitors to the Credit River Watershed are encouraged to fill out CVC’s online Conservation Area Strategy and Watershed-based Resource Management Strategy Survey online at cvc.ca/ConservationStrategiesSurvey.

“We’re developing new strategies to guide our work,” said CVC’s director of parks, lands and community engagement Terri LeRoux. “We value the input from our watershed community. We want to hear about your experiences using our programs and services and visiting us at our conservation areas.”

Anyone who fills out the Conservation Strategies Survey, can win one of five $50 Credit Valley Parks gift cards. Gifts cards can be put towards an annual Parks Pass, event tickets, equipment rentals and more. For full contest rules, visit cvc.ca/ContestRules.

The CVC’s Conservation Area Strategy and the Watershed-Based Resource Management Strategy are being developed to comply with the changes to the Conservation Authorities Act.

“Community input from the survey will inform both strategies, along with feedback we have received through previous public engagement activities during the development of our new Strategic Plan and Watershed Plan as well as input from partners, rightsholders, stakeholders and visitors about the conservation area system,” said CVC in a press release.

The deadline to fill out the two surveys is Aug. 30.

Readers Comments (0)