Uncategorized

Industry Luncheon to feature accomplished entrepreneur at Osprey Valley

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Three local nonprofits are hosting the annual Industry Luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 27, with an award-winning keynote speaker.

Organized by the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT), Rotary Club of Orangeville and Greater Dufferin Builders Association, the event will take place at Osprey Valley in Caledon with award-winning entrepreneur, customer experience expert and motivational storyteller Daniel Lewis.

Lewis is the founder of two celebrated tea companies, Daniel’s Chai Bar and Pekoe, and has achieved great success in the tea industry. His journey from a grassroots startup to serving tea to King Charles III in 2017, is quite remarkable.

“With his high-energy presentations and people-first approach, Daniel will share actionable insights on how to elevate your business, empower your team, and create unforgettable customer experiences,” said DBOT in a press release.

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to gain fresh perspectives, spark new ideas, and connect with local business leaders.”

The event’s organizers said they aim to provide a luncheon where attendees can connect, network and feel inspired.

Lunch tickets are available online for $135 plus HST at t.ly/ksU03

“Reserve your spot today and be part of an inspiring afternoon that will leave you ready to transform your approach to business, leadership, and community,” said DBOT’s press release.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...

Orangeville Food Bank hosting 8th Annual Coldest Night of the Year amidst rising demand

By Sam Odrowski Food insecurity and affordable housing are two issues impacting more people in Dufferin County and communities across Canada than ever before. To ...

Mono council supports Highway 407 study

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono council agreed to support an effort by the City of Vaughan to lobby the province to look into buying back Highway ...

Mono council discusses automatic speed enforcement cameras

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff have been tasked with amending town council’s laundry list of unfinished business to include ways to increase revenue, create a ...

Town waits for developer’s action on road

By JAMES MATTHEWS Some Orangeville residents feel a delayed housing development in the Hansen Boulevard-Veteran’s Way area compromises the response times of emergency services. Nick ...