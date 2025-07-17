Arts and Entertainment » Headline News

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

July 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique works of art crafted from the elements of the earth – clay and glass.

The local museum announced in a press release on Monday, July 14, that it will be hosting the inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival, a one-day celebration of artistry and craftsmanship.

The event will be held at the Museum of Dufferin, located at 936029 Airport Rd in Mulmur, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.

“We’re incredibly excited to host the Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival and showcase the immense talent of artists from our community and across Ontario,” said Jasmine Proteau, manager at the Museum of Dufferin. “This festival is not just a celebration of clay and glass — it’s an opportunity to immerse ourselves in the creativity and skill that goes into every piece. We can’t wait for attendees to experience the incredible artistry on display and engage with the artists themselves.”

The festival will feature an array of works, ranging from vibrant, hand-blown glass sculptures to intricate clay pottery, for art lovers, collectors, and visitors of all ages to explore and purchase.

While seeing the beauty and diversity of nature’s raw materials transformed into handcrafted pieces, visitors will also have the chance to learn about the techniques and stories behind the works from the artists themselves.

In addition to the festival, the museum will have a number of interactive experiences for visitors, including:

  • Live Demonstrations: Watch skilled artisans at work, demonstrating their techniques in clay and glass
  • Hands-On Workshops: Participate in interactive workshops and get a chance to create your own piece of art to take home
  • Kids Crafts: Children can explore and create at one of the museum’s many craft tables
  • Artist Market: Purchase unique handmade items directly from the artists
  • Curator-led Glass Gallery Tours: Discover the history of glass in Dufferin County with a curator-led tour of their Cornflower Glass Gallery
  • Silent Art Auction: Proceeds from the donated art pieces will go toward renovating the museum’s customer service desk to make it more accessible for those in wheelchairs and mobility devices.

Those interested in taking part in the adult workshops are required to pre-register on the Museum of Dufferin’s website.

For more information about the Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival, including workshop tickets and the lineup of participating artists, visit www.dufferinmuseum.com.


