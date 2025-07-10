General News

Impaired driving charges laid against Fergus resident in Orangeville

July 10, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Fergus resident with impaired driving-related offences following a call for service.

Dufferin OPP officers received a radio call in the area of Alder Street in Orangeville for a male driver who appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel, on June 29, shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and driver shortly thereafter. During their interaction with the male driver, officers say they observed signs of impairment, leading them to initiate an impaired driving investigation.

Dustin Diceman, 25, from Fergus has been charged with:

•      Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•      Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded, after he was arrested for impaired driving.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local groups to host rally opposing Bills 5 and 17 on Saturday

By Riley Murphy On Thursday, June 5, Royal Assent was granted to both Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, and Bill ...

Province commits $9.5 million to enhance transit between Orangeville and Dundalk

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over ...

Teddy Bear Clinic for kids returning to Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents, mark your calendars for the return of a “beary” special tradition at Headwaters Health Care ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations, now available to rent

By Paula Brown Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of Dufferin has just the rental ...

Dufferin County gets kudos for efforts on homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent ...

Orangeville Food Bank opens new location for Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank

By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Food Bank announced it will be opening the new home of the Dufferin Food Share/Grand Valley Food Bank at 27 ...

Celebrating a century of flight: Vintage airplanes soar into Dufferin for anniversary event

Oldest flying Royal Canadian Airforce airplane makes rare appearance at Martin Airfield By Paula Brown Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event ...

Great food, live music and family-fun awaits at 16th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski Delicious food, live music and fun activities for families are returning to the community in support of a good cause. The 16th ...

Orangeville Lions contribute first half of $100,000 commitment for BMX pump track at Alder Street Parklands

By Sam Odrowski Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder ...

Local healthcare workers recognized for contributions at Headwaters

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) honoured the contributions of staff members and their commitment to service at the local hospital by presenting ...