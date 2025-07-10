Impaired driving charges laid against Fergus resident in Orangeville

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Fergus resident with impaired driving-related offences following a call for service.

Dufferin OPP officers received a radio call in the area of Alder Street in Orangeville for a male driver who appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel, on June 29, shortly after 7 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and driver shortly thereafter. During their interaction with the male driver, officers say they observed signs of impairment, leading them to initiate an impaired driving investigation.

Dustin Diceman, 25, from Fergus has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded, after he was arrested for impaired driving.

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

