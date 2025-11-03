‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district.

Or that is at least one Orangeville resident’s rationale.

Scott Wilson, a former town councillor, asked during Orangeville council’s Oct. 27 meeting that his Bythia Street residence be excluded from the collection of structures to be included in a proposed heritage conservation district.

“My house isn’t even a heritage house,” he said.

He cited a report from an engineering and architectural firm hired by the municipality that indicated his house offers no contribution to the district’s other heritage properties.

“I’m older than my house,” he quipped. “It’s described as a ranch in the (architectural) report, but Stantec doesn’t even define what ranch means.”

That’s despite clear definitions for other structural styles and influences.

“Ranch doesn’t even appear to be worthy of a definition,” Wilson said.

Quite simply, he said, adherence to provincial building code standards and policies should be enough to be required of homeowners.

The objective of a heritage district designation is to conserve the historical characteristics of a collection of structures in a neighbourhood or area. But, again, he said his house has no such characteristics.

“I would suggest that it (his house) could easily be carved out of the plan,” Wilson said. “I have no objection to the district being established, but I don’t think it’s applicable to 27 Bythia.”

He suggested that the heritage district boundary be redrawn to include his property. His neighbour also asked that Wilson make the same request for the 25 Bythia Street property.

“His house is the same age as mine,” Wilson said.

Both those properties abut Kay Cee Gardens Park and are across the street from the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre.

“I understand from some that the town may not include the park and the seniors centre in the district plan either,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said Wilson’s property is quite central within the district boundaries. The heritage designation is about preventing what could happen to the whole district if his property were to be removed and replaced.

Basically, there’s a measure of protection by including all properties inside the district boundary.

“The idea is to leave that neighbourhood as is, as the historic district that it is,” Taylor said. “I hear you on your home and the age and whatnot. It’s just it would be a shame to have something else go there.”

Wilson showed amusement, offering an almost breathy snicker.

“You find that funny?” Taylor said.

“What you’re saying is contrary to what it says in the plan,” Wilson said and motioned to an inches-thick sheaf of papers he brought to the meeting. “What I’m hearing you say, deputy mayor, is that you do want to freeze the characteristics of those buildings.”

But the Stantec report indicates the town’s wish is to collaborate with the homeowners and “manage the change.”

“But if you needed something done, you would just call and work with town staff,” Taylor said. “I don’t see it being a big deal.”

“Managing this change is going to require studies and reports at the request of the staff that are there to manage the plan and I think that’s an extra layer of effort and expense and bureaucracy,” said Wilson.

Simply, all that is unnecessary.

“I could ask for a heritage designation on my home,” Wilson said. “Any individual can do that. And I would bet if I did, the heritage committee would laugh at me.”

That’s because of the property’s age and lack of heritage characteristics. As referenced in the town’s engineering and architectural report.

“If there’s any houses that don’t belong here in this plan, it would be mine,” he said.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said it has yet to be determined what would happen should Wilson’s property need work while part of a heritage district.

“It is likely, though, that heritage permits would be required from the heritage committee to make any modifications to homes, a demolition, or a renovation,” Smith said.

In some jurisdictions, a permit would be needed to change a home’s colour, windows, or outer facade, he said.

