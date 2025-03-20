General News

Human rights advocate to be featured at Orangeville Library to discuss memoir on escaping abuse

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Public Library is hosting a renowned speaker, physician and author on Saturday, March 22 at its Mill Street Branch, in recognition of International Women’s Day.

Dr. Samra Zafar will join library CEO Darla Fraser to hold a conversation, starting at 2 p.m., on her latest book “Unconditional: Break Through Past Limits to Transform Your Future.”

“Delve into the power of resilience and harnessing meditation, visualization, and unlearning of the harmful beliefs we store deep within ourselves at the Orangeville Public Library’s Experts in the Library event this month,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

Published by Harper Collins, Dr. Zafar’s new book explores breaking free from old conditioning and embracing self-acceptance.

“Dr. Zafar will share her journey from an abusive marriage to building an independent life, emphasizing the skills that helped take her there and the challenge of digging out from past trauma to embrace who you truly want to be,” said the Town of Orangeville’s press release.

In addition to Dr. Zafar’s successes as an author, she is the executive director and founder of Brave Beginnings, a national charity providing mentorship to women who escape abuse.

Her work has been recognized by media around the world, with her national bestselling memoir, “A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose,” which has also been featured in four TEDx Talks. She has been recognized among the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, the Top 25 Most Inspirational Women in Canada and the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants.

Registration for this event is required to attend and can be done by visiting orangevillelibrary.ca or calling the library at 519-278-6801.

There will be refreshments and a book signing following Dr. Zafar’s presentation.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Lineup announced for 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

By Sam Odrowski Excitement is growing for the 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, as organizers have released the official lineup for the three-day ...

Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons. The Grand ...

Melancthon’s Kidd Family Auctions celebrates 10 years of bidding, buying and selling

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Going once, going twice – sold! Kidd Family Auctions, located at 438280 4th Line in Melancthon, is celebrating ...

NDACT’s former Peer Reviewer shares concerns over quarry proposal

By Paula Brown The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released Garry Hunter from his duties as their Community Trusted Peer Reviewer as ...

Former Dufferin County employee honoured with Forest Stewardship Award from Forests Canada

By Paula Brown A former Dufferin County employee is being recognized for her decades of dedicated work. Caroline Mach, former manager of the Dufferin County ...

Public voting opens for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Voting for the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants commenced on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and runs until ...

Cyber-attack continues to impact the Town of Orangeville’s online systems

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27, creating outages for certain online ...

Ramadan Food Drive in Orangeville and Shelburne running all month long

By Sam Odrowski and Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Millions of Muslims are marking the Holy Month of Ramadan worldwide, and locally, a follower ...

Dufferin OPP officer recognized for volunteer efforts over the years

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Dufferin OPP officer has been recognized for his volunteer efforts in the community by the Optimist Club ...

Mono deputy mayor defends against integrity ruling

By JAMES MATTHEWS While he respects a ruling by the town’s integrity commissioner, Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix doesn’t agree that he was in a ...