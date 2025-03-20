Human rights advocate to be featured at Orangeville Library to discuss memoir on escaping abuse

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Public Library is hosting a renowned speaker, physician and author on Saturday, March 22 at its Mill Street Branch, in recognition of International Women’s Day.

Dr. Samra Zafar will join library CEO Darla Fraser to hold a conversation, starting at 2 p.m., on her latest book “Unconditional: Break Through Past Limits to Transform Your Future.”

“Delve into the power of resilience and harnessing meditation, visualization, and unlearning of the harmful beliefs we store deep within ourselves at the Orangeville Public Library’s Experts in the Library event this month,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

Published by Harper Collins, Dr. Zafar’s new book explores breaking free from old conditioning and embracing self-acceptance.

“Dr. Zafar will share her journey from an abusive marriage to building an independent life, emphasizing the skills that helped take her there and the challenge of digging out from past trauma to embrace who you truly want to be,” said the Town of Orangeville’s press release.

In addition to Dr. Zafar’s successes as an author, she is the executive director and founder of Brave Beginnings, a national charity providing mentorship to women who escape abuse.

Her work has been recognized by media around the world, with her national bestselling memoir, “A Good Wife: Escaping the Life I Never Chose,” which has also been featured in four TEDx Talks. She has been recognized among the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, the Top 25 Most Inspirational Women in Canada and the Top 25 Canadian Immigrants.

Registration for this event is required to attend and can be done by visiting orangevillelibrary.ca or calling the library at 519-278-6801.

There will be refreshments and a book signing following Dr. Zafar’s presentation.

