Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon raises $150,000 for Headwaters Health Care Centre

August 22, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Headwaters Health Care Centre is one step closer to purchasing its first MRI machine.

The 3rd Annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon event at Teen Ranch on Aug. 14 raised $150,000 for the hospital’s fundraising campaign for an MRI.

Headwaters is anticipating it will have the diagnostic technology by spring of next year and once operational, it will be able to conduct up to 4,000 scans per year.

Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon saw up-and-coming NHL players compete with veterans, making for some high-level hockey action for fans to enjoy.

“It’s kind of like an all-star game. The score was 13-10, with huge swings back and forth. Team Dufferin was up 4-0 at one point. Then they were up 7-3, and they ended up losing 13-10, so it was a really fun game,” said Dufferin­­­–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who spearheads organizing the event each year.

Teen Ranch’s hockey arena was packed for a sold-out game between Team Dufferin and Team Caledon.

“There were maybe 10 or 15 empty seats in the whole arena, and it has a capacity of almost 1,000 people.” Seeback said. “It was definitely the best year we’ve ever had. Lots of energy, a really great game.”

The game featured NHL players, such as Doug Gilmour, Darcy Tucker, Mike Krushelnyski, Aaron Downey, Brett Ritchie, draft pick Logan Sawyer, and the Frasca brothers.

“It was great to see some of our up-and-coming young talent like Logan Sawyer, who was just drafted by the Montreal Canadiens,” said Seeback.

During the Chuck-a-Puck game at Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon, Seeback said the kids who participated made memories that will last a lifetime.

“There was a really, really great moment when all the kids were lining up to do the Chuck a Puck Contest. Every kid walked past [former NHL player] Aaron Downey, and he let them hold his Stanley Cup ring,” said Seeback. “These kids have absolutely priceless memories from that. What a class act he was.”

Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon began in 2022, and each year the event has generated more money for Headwaters, now totalling $350,000. In its first year the event raised $85,000, in the second year it raised $115,000, and this year it raised $150,000.

“The growth and support of this event by the community has been phenomenal,” said Seeback.

He noted that a great deal of that money comes from the local businesses that sponsor the event each year.

Enercare was the title sponsor again this year and UPS was the diamond sponsor.

“None of it’s possible without our sponsors,” he noted. “Our sponsors are where the money comes from… so I can’t thank them enough, these are all local businesses in the riding.”

Seeback also thanked Teen Ranch for providing ice time at no cost and the volunteers for helping to make the event a success.

