High School basketball resumes after holiday breakdown

By Brian Lockhart

High school basketball teams have resumed their season going into the new year, with both Orangeville high schools competing in junior and senior divisions this year.

District 4 junior

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior boys’ basketball team is having a good season, going 4-2 so far, and they are currently in third place in the District 4 standings.

The District has five teams entered in junior competition this year.

The Thunder have averaged 58 points per game – and that’s a good result for a junior team.

They have two games left on the regular season schedule.

The playoffs will feature the top four teams, with the Thunder already certain to have a playoff berth.

District 4 senior

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior boy’s team is struggling this season, winning only one game after five times on the court.

The team has averaged 38 points per game this year.

There are only four teams in the competition this season. In addition to Westside, Centre Dufferin District High School, Norwell District High School, and Emannuel Christian High School have basketball teams entered in the competition.

With only four teams, every team will enter a semi-final playoff game to see who will be going to the District championship game.

The Thunder have one more game on the regular season schedule.

District 10 junior

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears junior boy’s basketball team is currently in fifth place in the standings with 4-5 record.

The team has averaged 52 points per game this season.

Eight teams have entered the District 10 junior competition this year. The District is planning on having a quarter-final playoff round, meaning all eight teams will be eligible for the playoffs.

The ODSS junior team has three games left on the regular season schedule.

Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the gym at ODSS.

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

District 10 senior

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior boys basketball team is in sixth place in the District 10 standings.

There are eight teams entered in the District 10 competition this year.

With nine games behind them, the Bears have a 4-5 record and eight points. They have averaged 54 points per game this year.

Going into playoffs, all eight teams will be eligible for a berth in the playoff schedule.

The Bears have three games left on the regular season schedule, which will wrap up on Feb. 8.

Their next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the gym at ODSS.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

