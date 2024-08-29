Heidi’s Walk for Hope comes to an end after raising nearly $200,000 for Family Transition Place

August 29, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Family Transition Place will not hold Heidi’s Walk for Hope this year.

The fundraiser started as the Ferguson Memorial Walk in 2012, created by Gus and Penny Bogner to honour their daughter Heidi Lee Ferguson (née Bogner). She was tragically killed on Sept. 12, 2009, in a domestic dispute with her estranged husband.

The Bogner family raised over $120,000 in support of Family Transition Place’s largely unfunded youth education programs from 2012 to 2019.

Family Transition Place took over the walk and carried forward Heidi’s legacy from 2020-2023, raising an additional $75,000, bringing the total amount fundraised up to nearly $200,000.

“Through Heidi’s Walk for Hope, we continued to honour Heidi, the incredible support received by her family, increase awareness about domestic violence, and raise critical funds to support violence prevention education,” said Family Transition Place in a statement issued last month.

“We sincerely appreciate the participation and support of this important event by our community throughout the last 12 years, and after much consideration, have decided to pivot our awareness and fundraising direction this fall.”

The statement continued, “Making a decision like this has not been easy, but together with the Bogner family, we are confident it’s the right time and very excited to share new opportunities to support and learn more about the important work we do. Please stay tuned for announcements coming soon.”

A tribute to Heidi, her family, and the positive impact they’ve had through their fundraising efforts will be installed at Family Transition Place’s Orangeville location next month.

