Headwaters opens nominations for 25th Annual Dr. David Scott Award

April 24, 2025

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) is now accepting nominations for the prestigious 2025 Dr. David Scott Award. Named after surgeon and life-long Orangeville resident the late Dr. David Scott, the annual award recognizes individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to improve the overall health and wellness of the Dufferin-Caledon community and promote links between the hospital and the community. The award has been handed out annually since 2000.

The deadline for Dr. David Scott Award nominations is Friday, May 2, 2025, at 5 p.m. The award will be presented at Headwaters’ Annual Meeting on June 24, 2025. 

Previous award recipients have been selected for advocacy in many areas, including performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, improving accessibility, fundraising and volunteer leadership with local organizations, improving long-term care, recruiting physicians, establishing after-hours clinics and promoting violence prevention.

To find out more about the Dr. David Scott Award or to complete the nomination form, visit headwatershealth.ca/who-we-are/awards.


