Headwaters hospital on track for September MRI scans

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS

The magnetic resonance imaging machine that will be installed at Headwaters Health Care Centre has arrived in the province.

Kim Delahunt, the Orangeville hospital’s president and CEO, told Mono council when it met July 15 that that the equipment’s huge magnet, the essence of the machinery, was stored in Milton “in a very tightly regulated facility.”

What’s called the cassette, the modular building that will hold the device inside the hospital, had to be first installed on its concrete pad.

The cassette came from the United States and the hospital is working with a Canadian vendor who provides such specialized diagnostic equipment to many Ontario hospitals.

“That cassette needs to be laid, hooked up, it needs to sit for a few weeks,” Delahunt said. “And then the MRI magnet can come and it will be hoisted in.”

A whole regime of testing and calibrations will follow.

“We are still on track at this point for doing our first patient scans in September,” she said.

Then the public and physicians will be informed of the equipment’s availability and referrals can be made for patient diagnostic scans,

Delahunt said the hospital will be able to provide up to 8,000 scans annually when it’s operational.

“As soon as it is operational, we will have funding for 16 hours a day to operate it,” she said. “Of course, there’s going to be a ramp-up time period of time with referrals coming in and all of that. But we’ve already got staff hired. We are all anxiously waiting.”

Readers Comments (0)