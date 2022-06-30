Headwaters Hospital announces loosening of COVID-19 restrictions

June 30, 2022

Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre and Dr. Peter Cino, chief of staff and vice president of medical affairs issued the following statement on Wednesday, June 29:

“As we continue to experience a significant decrease in hospital as well as community COVID-19 infections, we are pleased to share that we will be easing some of the restrictions we have in place. These changes will be effective as of July 6, 2022.”

Moving to passive screening

“We will be moving to a passive screening model. Screeners will no longer be located at any of our entrances. Designated Care Partners are asked to self-screen before entering our facility. A Designated Care Partner is a person who has been identified by the patient or substitute decision maker, who can provide support to a patient during their visit with us (e.g. a patient under 18 years of age).”

Designated Care Partners will be not be allowed in if any of the symptoms listed below are present.

fever

new or unexplained cough

unexplained shortness of breath and/or difficulty breathing

diarrhea or vomiting

runny nose/sneezing

rash

“While we strongly encourage vaccinations, proof will no longer be required as a condition of entry for Designated Care Partners. Anyone seeking medical attention does not need to self-screen. You will find signage at our entrances to support this new process.”

Opening up entrances

“We will be opening the main entrance as an entrance and exit to our facility. Our Ambulatory Care entrance will change to an exit only.

Entrances to our facility are locked from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. We ask that you enter through the Emergency Department during this time. There is an intercom system located at the main entrance if you experience any difficulty entering the hospital.”

Masking mandate remains in place

“Patients and Designated Care Partners are required to put on a hospital provided surgical mask following self-screening at entrances and wear the mask for the duration of their time in the hospital.”

Access changes for Designated Care Partners

“While we will not be moving to open visitation at this time, we do plan to further expand access for Designated Care Partners.

“All inpatients will be permitted two Designated Care Partners with the exception of end-of-life patients who are permitted four family members with only two at the beside at a time. For those that qualify as a Designated Care Partner, visits must be pre-scheduled by calling the inpatient unit no later than 4:30pm the day before the visit.

“All Emergency Department and Ambulatory Care patients will be permitted one Designated Care Partner.”

COVID-19 testing

“As a reminder, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Headwaters Health Care Centre and the

Dufferin Cold & Flu Clinic will be amalgamating and relocating to the Orangeville Pharmacy at Unit 5 – 50 Rolling Hills Drive for appointments beginning on July 4, 2022. Hospital patients coming for surgery will continue to complete pre-operative COVID-19 testing at the hospital.

“These changes are welcomed news and we are grateful to each member of our team that helped bring us to this milestone. We will continue to navigate the impacts of COVID-19 and remain ready to mobilize and ramp up our collective response if needed at any point.”

