Headwaters Health Care Centre shars Annual Report, higlighting return-to-nomral programs, services, patient exprience

Headwaters Health Care Centre released its 2022 – 2023 Annual Report at its Annual Meeting on June 20, with a special focus on Dufferin County-Caledon connections in the hospital and with the surrounding region. Given the gradual recovery from COVID-19 over the past year, the latest Annual Report shifts away from a pandemic response to embrace return-to-normal programs, services and patient experience.

Within the Annual Report, the community can learn about Headwaters’ patient experiences, most recent achievements and future plans, audited financial statements, and ways to get involved in their local hospital and make a difference.

The report’s theme “Discover Headwaters” heralds community pride and local connections. It celebrates the hospital’s many programs and services available close to home, expressed in a tourism creative concept. Created in partnership with local municipalities and conservation authorities, the report features local destinations beloved by staff and volunteers highlighted in the report.

“Headwaters is proud to serve the Dufferin County-Caledon community and surrounding region. This year and every year, offering integrated care close to home remains essential to the patient experience and delivery of care. ‘Discover Headwaters’ demonstrates the outstanding teamwork, courage, passion and kindness that our staff, physicians and midwives show every day – key reasons why Headwaters is an attractive place to work and grow one’s career,” said Kim Delahunt, CEO and President of Headwaters Health Care Centre.

Once again, the Annual Report content is supported by Headwaters Patient and Family Advisory Partnership to ensure the patient perspective is strongly represented.

In celebration of all things local, the community is also encouraged to complete a reader survey for a chance to win a copy of local outdoor enthusiast Nicola Ross’ hiking trail guide.

“It has been an outstanding year. Headwaters Health Care Foundation is thankful for the support received from people and organizations in our community. Without your gifts, we would not have been able to purchase vital equipment needed to provide the best care and help save the lives of patients at Headwaters. We are truly grateful for the continued support, and look forward to continued partnership with our community in the future,” said K.C. Carruthers, CEO of Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

