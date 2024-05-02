Headwaters Health Care Centre announces Patient Experience Framework

May 2, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has released its four-year guide to ensuring quality patient experience at the hospital.

The local hospital announced its new Patient Experience Framework in a press release on Monday (April 29).

“Everyone at Headwaters has a role to play in creating exceptional patient experiences. We are dedicated to building a strong patient-centric approach throughout Headwaters, from every area of care to each patient experience,” said Annette Jones, vice president of patient experience and chief nursing executive. “As we look ahead to a new year and expand our Patient and Family Advisory Partnership, I am confident that our patients, families and caregivers will see even more of their voice represented in how Headwaters cares for them.”

Developed by and for patients of Headwaters Health Care Centre, the Patient Experience Framework will act as a guide for how patient experience is defined, measured and delivered. The four-year master plan was built on the hospital’s foundations, which include governance and leadership support, 24/7 high-quality care, engaged teams, patient and community collaboration and partnership, and patient-focused quality improvement.

“Developing exceptional patient care is the tide that lifts all boats. When patients, families and caregivers voice their concerns, they play an active role in shaping their healthcare journey. We take your feedback very seriously to ensure continuous quality improvement that patients can expect at Headwaters,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of the Patient Experience office.

Headwaters has identified six growth opportunities to enhance patient experience at the hospital. These opportunities will focus on:

Patient and family voice: expanding the Patient and Family Advisory Partnership, which will allow for their voice to be a part of major initiatives. Also conducting surveys to measure and track patient and family interactions and care to help improve the patient journey

expanding the Patient and Family Advisory Partnership, which will allow for their voice to be a part of major initiatives. Also conducting surveys to measure and track patient and family interactions and care to help improve the patient journey Quality and clinical excellence: refine protocols for staff to better communicate with patients and families, supporting their decision-making participation

refine protocols for staff to better communicate with patients and families, supporting their decision-making participation Equitable care: identify how patients and families can be supported with accessible ethnoculturally relevant and appropriate resources

identify how patients and families can be supported with accessible ethnoculturally relevant and appropriate resources Policy improvement and measurement: use patient experience data to drive action and improvement in care delivery

use patient experience data to drive action and improvement in care delivery Staff engagement and development: provide opportunities for staff to attend service excellence training, mentorship and other educational programs to strengthen the patient’s experiences

provide opportunities for staff to attend service excellence training, mentorship and other educational programs to strengthen the patient’s experiences Innovation: create patient-friendly access to technology and information through new tools and programs.

“Drawing from my family’s firsthand experience at Headwaters, I have the privilege of serving as a Patient and Family Advisor. This partnership between patient and hospital empowers me to collaborate with Headwaters’ management team, utilizing our collective insights to identify and execute on areas of growth and improvement. Patient and Family Advisors like me play a critical role to drive positive change for the best possible care,” said Shane Moores, co-chair of the Patient and Family Advisory Partnership.

To learn more about sharing your patient experience at Headwaters or to become a part of the Patient and Family Advisory, visit www.headwatershealth.ca.

