General News

HART Hub opens satellite location in Shelburne, offering social, health and housing support

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new support hub has opened in Shelburne, bringing a comprehensive range of social, health, and housing services directly to local residents.

Operating from the Mel Lloyd Centre, the Shelburne site is an extension of the HART Hub Dufferin model, which is designed to support people facing housing instability, mental health and addiction challenges, food insecurity, and difficulty navigating existing systems.

Lisa Neuman, director of supportive housing with Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP), said that at first, the hub will have limited days of operation but will expand or adapt as they learn more about the community’s needs.

“It’s opening effective today (Jan. 29), and we are starting with Tuesdays and Thursdays,” she said. “We’ll then evaluate what works best as we see people coming through and see what they’re looking for.”

At its core, the hub offers service navigation, helping individuals connect with the right supports without being bounced between multiple agencies.

“It’s really about focusing on individuals with housing instability, mental health and addictions concerns, and just those that have really had challenges connecting effectively to services,” Neuman said. “Welcoming people to come in, drop in, connect, really identify what would be most beneficial to them, be it food security, or a need of shelter?”

The hub will help people access food security resources, addiction assessment, trauma counselling, dialectical behaviour therapy, employment support, and peer support from people with lived experience.

The Dufferin HART Hub location at the Edelbrock Centre in Orangeville is up and running. It operates as a low-barrier, welcoming drop-in space where people can come in, ask questions, get to know staff, and learn about available supports without pressure.

The Orangeville hub serves as the program’s anchor site, coordinating services across multiple partner organizations to create a more integrated system of care throughout the county.

Despite the Shelburne hub being considered a satellite location, Neuman said it won’t affect the services it offers.

“We hope to have the same services at both locations, it’s just going to take some initial organizing,” she said. “Having mental health navigation and addictions as a starting point, but definitely want to have the whole spectrum of services available to all communities.”

Looking ahead, a mobile clinic is being developed to reach rural and underserved areas across Dufferin County.

This vehicle-based service will include a clinic space with nursing capacity and a small counselling area, enabling a small team to travel to identified hotspots of need. Using data from community feedback and partners such as the Grand Valley Food Bank, the mobile unit will focus on hidden homelessness, transportation barriers, and areas where residents have struggled to access consistent support.

At the core of this initiative, Neuman said that they encourage everyone who needs help to take the first step and ask – support is available and willing.

“We really just want to encourage people to come and meet us,” she said. “Just ask a question, just come and have a look. We really welcome that so that people can get to know what is available, and not feel that pressure… if you want to come and have a snack, have a drink and just have a chat with someone that’s very much welcome.”

The new hub at the Mel Lloyd Centre in Shelburne is the next step in bringing together more social support services across the county, making it easier than ever to get in contact with the right help when it’s needed.

The Mel Lloyd Centre is located at 167 Centre St., Shelburne.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...

Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced ...

County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants. Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, ...

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County. County staff presented a report to ...