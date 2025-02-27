Harmony for Hospice fundraiser to be held in memory of Don Gillespie

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

Five barbershop quartets to perform at Mayfield United Church

By Zachary Roman

An exciting afternoon of music in Caledon will raise money for local hospice care.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, Bethell Hospice will host “Harmony for Hospice” at Mayfield United Church (12496 Dixie Road, Caledon).

The event will feature performances from five amazing barbershop quartets: Constructive Criticism, The Aristocrats, Diamond Cuts, Firefly, and Full Swing.

The emcee for the event will be Chris Starkey, a barber shopper since the late 1980s who has sung in choruses in Kitchener, Mississauga, Toronto and Hamilton.

Tickets are $25 each and all funds raised will go to Bethell Hospice, which offers free hospice palliative care and community programs. The following is the link to purchase tickets online: bhf.akaraisin.com/ui/HarmonyforHospice.

Harmony for Hospice is being organized by Cathy Gillespie in memory of her husband Don, who was a singer and barbershopper. Don passed away at Bethell Hospice in 2024 at the age of 91.

“Although we were only at the hospice for three days, there aren’t enough words to describe the enormity of the positive feelings I have for the staff and volunteers,” said Gillespie. “Bethell Hospice is a wonderful place and the support we received had such an amazing impact not only on my husband, but me and my family as well.”

Readers Comments (0)