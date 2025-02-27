General News

Harmony for Hospice fundraiser to be held in memory of Don Gillespie

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Five barbershop quartets to perform at Mayfield United Church

By Zachary Roman

An exciting afternoon of music in Caledon will raise money for local hospice care. 

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, Bethell Hospice will host “Harmony for Hospice” at Mayfield United Church (12496 Dixie Road, Caledon).

The event will feature performances from five amazing barbershop quartets: Constructive Criticism, The Aristocrats, Diamond Cuts, Firefly, and Full Swing. 

The emcee for the event will be Chris Starkey, a barber shopper since the late 1980s who has sung in choruses in Kitchener, Mississauga, Toronto and Hamilton.

Tickets are $25 each and all funds raised will go to Bethell Hospice, which offers free hospice palliative care and community programs. The following is the link to purchase tickets online: bhf.akaraisin.com/ui/HarmonyforHospice.

Harmony for Hospice is being organized by Cathy Gillespie in memory of her husband Don, who was a singer and barbershopper. Don passed away at Bethell Hospice in 2024 at the age of 91.

“Although we were only at the hospice for three days, there aren’t enough words to describe the enormity of the positive feelings I have for the staff and volunteers,” said Gillespie. “Bethell Hospice is a wonderful place and the support we received had such an amazing impact not only on my husband, but me and my family as well.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...

Amidst uncertain future for local Crime Stoppers branch, Dufferin County kicks in funds

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a ...

Mono deputy mayor was in conflict in trail vote: integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix has been found to have been in a conflict of interest when he participated in a council ...

Mono council will revisit vote on land for Bruce Trail

By JAMES MATTHEWS Even municipal councils are entitled to claim a mulligan and revisit their vote on an issue after they were rapped on the ...

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...