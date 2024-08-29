Grand Valley resident revived from cardiac arrest seven times by paramedics on route to hospital

By Brian Lockhart

April 14 started like any other day for Grand Valley resident Sherry Lambercy.

However, late in the afternoon, she experienced discomfort that turned out to be a lot more serious than her symptoms indicated.

Earlier in the week, Sherry had experienced what she thought, was heartburn or indigestion. The pain worsened that afternoon after returning from watching her grandson play in an all-star hockey game.

“I had a little heartburn and was taking some Tums, but nothing that seemed serious. I had surgery two weeks before and was still recuperating, so I was tired, and decided to sit down and watch some TV. I said, ‘my chest is crazy with heartburn,’” Sherry recalled.

Her husband Dan realized the situation might be more serious than originally thought, and he called 911.

That call saved Sherry’s life.

One minute-and-a-half later, Dufferin County Paramedics were at her door having been dispatched from the Grand Valley Paramedic Station just up the street from where Sherry lives.

Paramedics Evan Daemke and Georgia Reidl arrived along with firefighters from Grand Valley.

When they arrived, Sherry’s condition went from bad to worse.

“I was conscious when they got me outside and onto the gurney and into the ambulance,” Sherry said. “I remember them asking me questions, to when we had to turn off my street. I remember nothing more until I woke up in the hospital.”

Upon arriving at Sherry’s home, paramedics Evan and Georgia quickly realized Sherry’s condition was serious.

“I remember walking in and looking at Sherry and right away realizing this is a sick patient, there is definitely a severe medical event going on,” Georgia said.

Georgia immediately asked Evan to take over as he has more experience and is certified at a higher level in paramedicine.

“We hooked her up to the monitor, which monitors heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and other things like CO2,” Georgia explained.

Looking at the monitor, Georgia could see it indicated a heart attack.

Sherry was taken to Southlake Regional Health Care in Newmarket, which is the main cardiac centre for the region, but that was after the paramedics had to stabilize her.

After she was stabilized, the decision was made to go directly to Southlake.

The ride to the hospital was harrowing, to say the least.

Firefighter Jeff Beatty was doing chest compressions to keep her blood flowing.

“Sherry was having a heart attack and on our way to Southlake, probably five or 10 minutes out, she went into cardiac arrest,” Evan explained. “She was defibrillated seven times. The first time Sherry went into cardiac arrest, we had her back immediately, but each subsequent time was longer and longer.”

They were approaching the hospital and the team knew if they kept up the lifesaving effort, they had a chance to get Sherry to the hospital and save her life.

Sherry was treated at Southlake and a stent was used to open an artery. She recovered and was released three days later.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Sherry was at the Dufferin County Paramedic Station in Grand Valley to personally thank them for saving her life.

Usually, paramedics do not know what happens to their patients after they hand them off to hospital staff as privacy rules don’t permit that type of information.

However, Evan, Georgia, and Jeff, now know that their efforts saved a life, and Sherry wanted to express her thanks in person.

