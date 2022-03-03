Letters to the Editor

Good Samaritan

March 3, 2022   ·   0 Comments

It was a Good Samaritan day for a few of us. 

On Friday, Feb. 11, walking with my cane on Mill Street in Orangeville, I fell hurting my hip. 

A woman, whose name I discovered is Shirley, ran to my rescue along with a young man who had turned onto the Street just at that time. They both helped me up and Shirley took over and helped me get to my bank on the corner of Broadway. 

She waited for me and then walked me back to my car. 

She’s now my hero!! 

Thank you both for being my first responders and willing to help in such a caring way.

Mary

Caledon Village



         


