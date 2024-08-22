Get ready for school! Elementary Registration Day is August 27

August 22, 2024

Attention parents!

Elementary Registration Day is happening next Aug. 27, 2024, between 1 and 4 p.m. at all Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) elementary schools.

Only students who are new to the UGDSB are required to register for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents with children that attended a UGDSB school last year do not need to re-register.

New registrants are required to create an account online on edsembli.

The UGDSB asks that parents to please register at their local school.

To determine the school that a child is eligible to attend, visit ugdsb.ca/schools/school-locator-instructions.

Kindergarten Registration

All Junior and Senior Kindergarten students who are new to the UGDSB must preregister online at connect.edsembli.com/ON/UGDSB/CentralOffice/Portal/Online/StudentRegistration

Once you have pre-registered, visit the school on Elementary Registration Day (Aug. 27) between 1 and 4 p.m., to have your documents verified.

Parents/guardians applying to register their child for Junior Kindergarten French Immersion will need to contact their French Immersion school for information about program space and waiting lists as the January registration period has closed. Please note that Junior Kindergarten is the only entry point into the French Immersion program in the UGDSB.

Parents who registered their children in January during the Kindergarten Registration period, you do not need to re-register now.

Grade 1-8 Registration

To register your child, visit connect.edsembli.com/ON/UGDSB/CentralOffice/Portal/Online/StudentRegistration and follow the instructions.

Schools will post details for completing registrations, including document verification, by the end of August. School staff will be available on Aug. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m., to process registrations.

Parents and guardians are required to bring the following documents to complete registration:

Proof of Age (e.g. Birth Certificate, Birth Registration Form, Baptismal Certificate, Canadian Citizenship/Permanent Resident Card, Passport, & custodial documents, if applicable)

Immunization Record (Please submit directly to Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health)

Proof of Address (e.g. utility/tax bill, purchase/lease agreement, phone

(landline)/cable/internet bill. A driver’s license, bank/credit card statements or cell phone bills are not accepted.)

Verification of date of arrival/immigration documents (if child was not born in Canada)

Secondary Registration

To register at a UGDSB secondary school, please visit connect.edsembli.com/ON/UGDSB/CentralOffice/Portal/Online/StudentRegistration and fill out a form.

Once the form is submitted, contact your local secondary school to make an appointment to verify your documentation.

For more information about registering at the UGDSB, visit:

https://www.ugdsb.ca/schools/admission-registration/.

“We look forward to welcoming all new students in September,” said the UGDSB in a press release.

