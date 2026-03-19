Get inspired at the 26th Annual Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show next weekend

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

For many, the Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show marks the unofficial start of spring – an opportunity to refresh living spaces after months of winter.

The annual three-day event, running from March 27 to 29 at the Orangeville Fairgrounds, brings many of the community’s best home improvement businesses into one centralized location. Attendees won’t have to look very far to find inspiration, expert advice, and exclusive offers.

“The Orangeville Lions Home and Garden Show is an opportunity to explore the latest in home improvement, decor and design. It’s a celebration of our local businesses and the strength of our community,” said Yasmine Slater of the Orangeville Lions Club, who is helping organize the event.

“By attending, residents are directly supporting local contractors, artisans, suppliers and service providers who live and work right here in our area. All the proceeds and participation help keep dollars circulating locally, strengthening small businesses and fostering connections between neighbours.”

Slater added, “Whether someone is planning a renovation, or gathering ideas, or simply looking to connect, the Home and Garden Show offers inspiration while investing back into the community we all call home.”

In addition, the event is a great fundraiser for the Orangeville Lions, who contribute to local charitable causes and projects.

“One recent project we’re proud to support is the refurbishment of the Lion BMX park at Alder Recreation Centre into a new pump track, providing exciting and accessible space for riders of all ages,” said Slater, who added the pump track is slated to open later in the spring.

There are a few new additions and changes to this year’s Home and Garden Show.

Entry to the show has moved from the side entrance to the front entrance of the building on the north side.

There is a 50/50 draw this year with tickets available for $10 each at the Orangeville Lions E73 Booth. Proceeds from the draw will go towards the Lion’s Charitable Trust.

Another exciting addition is a Scavenger Hunt, with a few draw prizes for lucky winners. Upon entering the event, attendees will receive a card to fill out and return.

GSC Orangeville Take Home Meals and Catering will be operating the Food Court this year, with breakfast and lunch items available.

Near the food court is an area dedicated to nonprofit organizations, where attendees can discover other ways to get involved and support the community.

“One thing we are excited about is giving nonprofits a place to share what they do. There are so many services, programs and volunteer opportunities out there and the Home and Garden Show helps people discover how they can access support or get involved,” said Slater.

“When you can meet face-to-face with community organizations it increases awareness, support and connections to the work being done.”

This year, the nonprofit area will feature booths from Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, Friendship Gardens at Headwaters Health Centre, Georgian College Motorcycle Training, Girl Guides of Canada, Headwaters Nature Club, Monora Lawn Bowling Club, Fellowship of Christian Farmers, and Island Lake Rowing Club.

In total, 135 vendors will be set up at this year’s event, and organizers anticipate 5,000 attendees over the three days.

The home and garden show is a great opportunity to identify new trends, enjoy product demonstrations, and support local businesses.

Parking and admission are still free.

The show runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 27; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29.

To learn more about the event, visit orangevillelions.org/homegardenshow or the Orangeville Lions Facebook page at facebook.com/OrangevilleLions

The Orangeville Fairgrounds is located at 247090 5 Sideroad, Mono.

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