Sports

Four teams start second round of North Dufferin Baseball League playoffs

August 21, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Four teams remain in the North Dufferin Baseball League (NBDL) senior playoffs as they battle it out to earn the right to go to this year’s Strother Cup Championship.

The second round of playoffs got underway with opening games on Sunday, Aug. 17.

The Creemore Padres, Midland Mariners, Barrie Angels, and Lisle Astros were all eliminated in the first round of a best-of-five series that wrapped up on Aug. 14.

In the second round, the teams will again play a best-of-five series, or in the event of a tie, the first team to reach six points.

The top four teams in the regular season have all managed to stay alive in the playoffs.

The New Lowell Knights finished in first place with a 17-4-1 record and 35 points.

In second place, the Owen Sound Baysox ended the regular season with 34 points.

The Ivy Rangers and Bolton Brewers finished in third and fourth place, respectively.

The second-round competition will be fierce as these top four teams play it out to determine who will make the final this year.

New Lowell is leading their series against the Bolton Brewers after one game, when they left the diamond with a 5-1 win.

New Lowell’s Zack Hayward had a big part in the win when he hit a double that brought in three Knights’ runs.

The other series features the Owen Sound Baysox up against the Ivy Rangers.

Owen Sound won the first game of the series 8-5.

Junior Division

The NDBL’s Junior Division championship final series got underway on Wednesday, Aug. 13, with the Creemore Padres up against the Innisfil Cardinals 1 team.

The championship series is a best-of-five competition.

Creemore won the first game of the series 11-2 on Aug. 13.

It was tied up when Innisfill squeezed out a one-run lead in Game Two, leaving the diamond with a 3-2 win.

The Padres prevailed in Game Three of the series with a 13-7 win.

Game Four of the series was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Creemore.

Results were not available at press time.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville pilot to receive Rising Star Award for contributions in aviation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with ...

Orangeville to receive $8.1 million for water infrastructure

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity. The Ontario government announced the funding on ...

Jim Cuddy Jamboree raises over $17,500 for Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree ...

Dufferin Film Festival showcases the best of new film talent

By Joshua Drakes As the Dufferin Film Festival kicked off last Friday (Aug. 15), guests were treated to a rich and diverse range of short ...

Town of Orangeville implementing significant changes to transit system

By Sam Odrowski Big changes are coming to Orangeville Transit. The most significant route change since 2012 is happening on Sept. 2, according to a ...

Orangeville Dairy Queen sells record-number of Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

Local DQ on track to keep title as Canada’s top fundraising store By Sam Odrowski The Orangeville Dairy Queen is on track to be named ...

Orangeville wards off local political interference in municipal penalty system

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council has taken steps to ensure the integrity and transparency of the municipal penalty system. The municipality ...

Applications open for Dufferin Community Foundation’s 2025 Fall Grants

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is looking to support a number of local charities with the return of their ...

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...