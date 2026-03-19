Fifth Annual Shelburne, Dufferin and Area Job Fair coming to Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

March 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

The Town of Shelburne will host its fifth annual Shelburne, Dufferin and Area Job Fair on April 23, bringing together employers and job seekers from across the region for an afternoon of in-person recruitment and networking.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) in Shelburne.

Organized by the town’s economic development office, the job fair aims to connect local businesses with potential employees while supporting the development of local workforces throughout Dufferin County and surrounding municipalities.

Now in its fifth year, the job fair has grown into a significant local employment event. According to organizers, more than 650 visitors attended the 2025 event.

Carol Maitland, economic development officer for Shelburne, said this year’s event is set to be even more significant than last year, promising more opportunities and connections. She also thanked this year’s sponsor, Senco, for its support.

“Every year this event gets stronger,” she said. “There’s something powerful about putting employers and job seekers in the same room, connections get made that just wouldn’t happen any other way. I’m proud to bring this back for a fifth year and excited to have Senco on board. If you’re hiring or looking for work, April 23rd is the day to be at the CDRC.”

The event is designed to provide opportunities for face-to-face conversations between employers and job seekers, offering an alternative to online applications and allowing attendees to make direct industry connections with hiring managers.

The event is open to all backgrounds, including students, newcomers to the area, skilled trades workers and professionals.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes, and some employers may conduct interviews on-site during the event.

The job fair is being delivered in partnership with the Centre for Career and Employment Services at Georgian College and the Upper Grand District School Board. Representatives from both organizations will be present to provide information about employment resources, education pathways and training opportunities.

Employers from a range of industries are invited to participate. Booth spaces are available for $90 plus HST and include an eight-foot display area, a table, two chairs, and refreshments for up to two representatives.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Employer setup will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ahead of the public opening at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is free, and no pre-registration is required for job seekers.

For more information, email ed@shelburne.ca or go to eventbrite.ca/e/employers-wanted-2026-shelburne-dufferin-area-job-fair-tickets-1980107880975

Readers Comments (0)