Fergus Scottish Festival and Highland Games welcomes back Outlander Stars

By Constance Scrafield

For the weekend of Aug. 9, 10 and 11, Outlander stars Maria Doyle Kennedy and Duncan Lacroix will be at the Fergus Highland Games and Scottish Festival. They are looking forward to meeting attendees there.

Elizabeth Bender, executive director of the festival, said in a telephone interview with the Citizen, “We’re thrilled to have Maria Doyle Kennedy [who plays Jocasta Cameron in the Outlander series] coming to Fergus, and we have Duncan Lacroix back. On the show, they were actually sweethearts. Duncan is thrilled to be coming back.”

There are planned events throughout the three-day weekend to meet and greet one or both of them in a more relaxed atmosphere.

“Scotland without the Airfare” has been the catchphrase of the Fergus Games for many years and, truly, with the drums and pipes trilling and calling, one can almost smell the heather on the hills and long for the stone castles and the churches with their imposing spires.

Serious Competitions of the Heavy Events, give witness to the prowess of the men and women to throw the tall cabers in exactly the right distance and configuration as ruled hundreds of years ago. The hammer-throwing competition involves a hammer made of metal weighing 22 lbs for men and 16 lbs for women attached to a rigid shaft.

The competitors also throw the Caber and they “putt the Stone,” which is an actual stone. There is much more to the Heavy Events, a tradition going back to the 11th Century to show the King who was strongest and the fastest of his soldiers to become his bodyguards and his couriers.

“The Heavy events are intense and amazing,” Ms. Bender assured us.

She said that the best part of putting the Fergus Games together was “listening to our patrons who want the experiences.”

Under tents all along the walkways created by the set up at the festival are the many vendors, selling such a wonderful range of goods, all with a Scottish connection and food trucks, not all of which are selling Haggis for sure, but fish and chips and other such menus.

There is a McKiddies tent with plenty to see and do, plenty to learn and remember.

The Clans are clustered for patrons to seek out their personal histories, a time to wonder about long-ago relatives coming from their own ancient hills to new adventures and hardships here.

A Scotch tasting with charcuterie is under canvas, ready to tempt and enlighten folk.

“Keeping it Reel,” Ms. Bender told us, “is Scottish country dancing lessons. The dancers will teach everyone there the steps and our two stars will join in.”

There are a number of casual moments to meet Ms. Doyle Kennedy and Mr. Lacroix. Tea Time with the stars is one of them.

The festival’s executive director is encouraging people to buy tickets in advance for these encounters.

Maria Doyle Kennedy is an actor and also a musician. She is performing a concert at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Fergus Grand Theatre, giving folk a chance to see her there.

Speaking of music, the Main Field at the Highland Games will see a large number of musicians playing their pipes and drums, always a major part of every Highland Games. They will parade in the streets of Fergus on Thursday at 7 p.m. before the concert.

They will parade on the festival byways all weekend long. The many bands coming from far and wide take it in turn, showing their pride in kilt and tartan, and their love of the music the pipes and drums create.

The Fergus Highland Games is marking 79 years of celebrations this year, running it as volunteers, one and all, the biggest three-day Scottish Festival in Canada.

“The Scots are diehards for sure,” Elisabeth Bender commented. “That’s what is so magical about this event. It’s a feast of the senses and there is something for everyone, with the animals, cows and horses that are coming as well.”

She noted with sincere admiration for all who make this happen year after year, promising, “Lots is the same and lots is different.”

Attending a festival like Fergus, so big and wonderful discovers, “It is a truly one of a kind, unique experience that you won’t get anywhere else; the Grand Stand blows up with cheers.”

It is that opportunity to share such an event with everyone.

Speaking from the backdrop, “We have a great team – you can see the passion – we are all excited – everything is curated, and we’re so happy to do this.

“We’ve done all of this and people love it and it feels so good.”

Tickets are discounted for the whole weekend for youth and seniors; kids under 12 are free.

It makes it easier by buying tickets in advance and a little cheaper, too.

For tickets and lots of information, go to www.fergusscottishfestival.com

