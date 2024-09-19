Farm tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of the communities’ local farms.

The Dufferin Farm Tour is set to return for it’s 25th annual event on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are very excited to be able to continue to have wonderful farmers in our community who are so willing to open their gates to the public and share how farming happens on their farm,’ said Marci Lipman, a Dufferin Farm Tour committee member.

The Dufferin Farm Tour was established in 1998 by a group of dedicated farmers who wanted to bring rural and town people together on the farm to hear firsthand the challenges of providing safe, nutritious food.

With over 700 farms in the community, the connection between how food goes from the farm to the plate can be lost. The goal of the Dufferin Farm Tour is to bridge the gap between the two by fostering dialogue and providing a look at modern farming practices.

“The most important thing is to make a connection between the farm and the food on their plate,” explained Lipman. “This has been the best way for us to introduce people to farming and educate them about where their food comes from and how it’s grown or raised.”

Each year, for one day in the fall, a different group of farmers open their doors to the public to showcase their farm, where families can talk with farmers, experience farm animals up close, ask questions, and watch demonstrations.

Agriculture is one of the most significant economic contributors in Dufferin County, and according to the Dufferin Farm Tour, the top five farm commodities here are cattle, dairy, potatoes, soybeans, and corn.

The 2024 Dufferin Farm Tour will be showcasing farms in the western parts of Dufferin County.

Visitors will have the chance to experience various aspects of farming, including getting a up close with Clydesdale horses to experience their power and beauty; learning about Rideau Arcott sheep from their breeding to dairy farming; celebrating 170 years of farming by visiting a Holstein dairy farm that has been a generational staple in the community; and explore cattle and sheep farm.

This year marks a milestone for the Dufferin Farm Tour as the celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event.

“This is one of the most looked forward to and cherished events in Dufferin County. People look forward to this day from one year to the next, and it’s a great day for the whole family to see the animals, learn about how farming happens and talk to the farmers,” said Lipman.

Lipman noted that the 2023 farm tour saw about 1,500 visitors during the one-day event.

The Dufferin Farm Tour is a self-guided tour that begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28. Families can pack up and follow the provided route on their own time while trying food and refreshments along with added attractions along the way.

Donations to local food banks are being collected and can be made at the time of registration or at farms during the tour day.

Last year, the Dufferin Farm Tour was able to raise over $11,000 in cash for the local food banks.

Those interested in touring the farms can register by visiting the Dufferin Farm Tour website at www.dufferinfarmtour.com. Spaces may be limited.

