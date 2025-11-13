Family Transition Place looks to turn the community purple in support of Woman Abuse Prevention Month

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Throughout Ontario, November marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

The initiative aims to raise awareness while inspiring action to reduce and eliminate violence against women.

To recognize the month’s significance, Orangeville-based Family Transition Place (FTP) is participating in the Wrapped in Courage Campaign.

This province-wide initiative, created by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH), takes place every year.

The campaign encourages communities to wrap themselves in purple, as a symbol of support for survivors of domestic violence, reminding them they are not alone.

“FTP invites all community members to demonstrate their support by wearing a purple scarf throughout November as a visible symbol of solidarity against domestic violence,” reads a press release from FTP.

To formally recognize the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov. 25, FTP has planned flag-raising ceremonies and proclamations with municipalities across the region.

“Throughout the month, FTP will also be sharing information and resources to help raise awareness of Woman Abuse Prevention Month and the Wrapped in Courage campaign,” reads FTP’s press release.

“This November, FTP also encourages everyone to participate in Shine the Light on Woman Abuse — an initiative created by the London Abused Women’s Centre — by lighting up your home with a purple bulb. Purple bulbs are available for purchase so that residents can help illuminate their homes and workplaces in support of survivors.”

To spread the message of support for survivors even further, a Shine the Light polybag sign is available for purchase through FTP.

“Together, we can turn our communities purple to show support and raise awareness,” reads the press release.

For more information or to purchase a Wrapped in Courage purple scarf, visit familytransitionplace.ca.

Readers Comments (0)