Family Transition Place continues efforts to end violence against women

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Family Transition Place (FTP) is raising awareness of the continued existence of gender-based violence within the community, as they recognize Woman’s Abuse Prevention Month.

Woman’s Abuse Prevention Month is a 30-day call to action held through November, which looks to raise awareness, education and a willingness to help end violence against women in Ontario and globally.

“Often, we fall into the trap of thinking that woman abuse as just a ‘women’s issue,’ and it’s really not,” said Lynette Pole Langdon, executive director of Family Transition Place. “It impacts families, children, parents and even the man perpetuation the violence. The solution is one that needs to come from all of us.”

To help raise awareness of violence against women, Family Transition Place is highlighting the different ways they can see the prevalence of gender-based violence continuing to grow within the community.

Family Transition Place has 12 independent units in their emergency shelter and can have upwards of 28 people, both women and children, staying in the shelter at any given time.

Pole-Langdon said they provided shelter space to 66 women and 34 children in 2023.

The number of women and children accessing Family Transition Place’s emergency shelter is not the only figure that indicates an issue of gender-based violence in the community. Pole-Langdon said that in 2023, FTP received almost 4,300 calls to their support helpline, which can be called by anyone seeking support including victims of abuse or those looking for support for an individual fleeing abuse.

“The number of calls for our support line, year over year, are in the thousands,” said Pole-Langdon.

Another concerning figure in gender-based violence is the rise in cases of femicide, defined as the act of a man killing a woman or girl because of her gender.

According to the Ontario Association of Interval & Transition Houses (OAITH), who release monthly reports on femicide cases across the province, there have been 59 reported cases of femicide in Ontario as of October for 2024. Last year, at the time of OAITH’s Annual Femicide List (November 2022 to November 2023), there were a total of 62 reported femicides.

“Tragically, we’re on this same trajectory to reach the same number, if not higher, this year,” said Pole-Langdon. “We know women and children are still being killed in our communities.”

Staff members at FTP and Dufferin County residents do know all too well that women and children are being killed, as one of the 59 recorded cases on the 2024 Femicide List, occurred in Mono this past September.

Dufferin OPP officers were called to a residence on Highway 10, at roughly 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 to investigate a suspicious death. As a result of the investigation, Dufferin OPP officers arrested and charged 49-year-old Daniel Domjanic in connection to the death of 76-year-old, Jelana Domjanic. The case is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice.

“It’s hard to find the words. We want to be here to support women when they need the support and to know she lost her life, is heartbreaking,” said Pole-Langdon.

She noted that Jelena’s case serves as a reminder for the continuation of advocating against gender-based violence.

“It can be hard to not be discouraged but instead we need to channel the feelings of grief and anger into determination, to keep pushing for change and support for survivors,” she said. “Gender-based violence is an issue that impacts all communities, it’s not a big city issue. It can happen and is happening locally and that’s where the importance of this month and of having conversations is so important.”

As Family Transition Place aims to draw residents’ attention to the reality of gender-based violence and femicide cases within the local community, they are also looking to share a message of hope through various initiatives throughout Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

Family Transition Place is participating in the Wrapped in Courage campaign, developed by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OIATH). The Wrapped in Courage consists of the sale of purple scarves that act as a symbol of support and solidarity to generate awareness for gender-based violence.

This year, the theme of the Wrapped in Courage campaign is “Threads of Action to End Gender-Based Violence”.

“The idea is that we’re all part of the threads that weave together to really try and reach our vision of hopefully, a future free of gender-based violence and oppression,” explained Pole-Langdon.

Family Transition Place is also working with Orangeville-based café, Mochaberry, who are selling 8-ounce bags of Hope Women’s Coffee. A portion of the proceeds raised through the sale of the coffee bags will go back to FTP to support their programming.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (Nov. 25) will be recognized by Family Transition Place with the raising of the ‘Wrapped in Courage’ flag at Shelburne Town Hall on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m., Orangeville Town Hall on Nov. 24 at 12 p.m., and Caledon Town Hall at 2 p.m.

To learn more about gender-based violence or about the support provided by Family Transition Place, visit www.familytranstionplace.ca. or contact the shelter through their support line at 519-941-4357.

Readers Comments (0)