Executive Women’s Day event at Osprey Valley to feature Julie Cass

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Julie Cass is all about reducing stress, giving people back balance and positivity, and helping them on the path to shedding the stress and anxiety from which so many people suffer.

Cass, of the Positive Change Group, is coming to speak at Executive Women’s Day during the Osprey Valley Open in Caledon on July 29.

Cass arrives with an impressive history, which has seen her speak at over 100 such events across North America. She has been “an expert guest speaker” on a number of television programs on Global TV, CTV and others. She writes for several major publications. Canadian Living and Canadian Business Journal are two of them. She is the founder of the Positive Change Group.

The Citizen and Cass took time this week to talk about her programs.

Following years of her life in the multi-million-dollar hotel business with her family, Cass and her husband, an osteopath, bought a house in this area and she began an interest in hypnotherapy.

She wanted to focus on bringing wellness to the workplace.

“Years of being in business,” she said, “in the trenches, I’ve led the teams doing the business.”

In 2011, she did her Masters level in transformational EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique, also called tapping) to “get some deeper healing, emotional healing experience.”

“I’ve written two books,” she told the Citizen. “That was a journey.”

Her first book, “Me First” reflects to a very deep degree the importance of self-respect and deep self-love that burns away the negativity with which we too often impose on ourselves. In this book, she leads the reader to really look at the internal conversations that they have with themselves and the “messages we tell ourselves,” looking at how they will influence our beliefs and “ultimately our experiences.”

Her second book, “The Heart-Centered Leader,” talks about how the changes in this modern world have affected people’s mental health. Leaders on all levels as parents, teachers, mentors and in business are facing changes that will require them to change as well.

When speaking with the Citizen, Cass remarked, “A lot of what we deal with is limiting ourselves.” At Osprey, she will be talking about the event’s theme, The Confidence Code, focused on “waking the power within.”

“The difference is we women are givers and workers,” she explained. “I’m a motivated career woman but I still have family to care for.”

The takeaway for women, where the blocks come from is found in negative self-talk. EFT is a technique that includes a little hypnotizing to find the way for self-hypnosis.

“To be honest, I love to take [it] into a broader audience. We have to pay attention. Now women can do anything and they’re breaking many barriers,” she said.

Through Cass’s speaking career, she hosts women’s retreats, where they are together supporting each other.

“It’s amazing,” she reported.

The event on July 29 at Osprey Valley will see her keynote address, workshop activity, networking and lunch. She has kept Confidence Code open for anyone to attend.

“Having the chance to connect with and embrace this community of women each year is a thrill for me,” said Cass. “This year’s talk will focus on learning how to rewire limiting beliefs, quiet the inner critic, and create empowering mental patterns that foster authentic confidence – from the inside out.

“This could be a good opportunity for companies to send their employees,” she added.

Speaking with the Citizen about her own life, she admitted to the initial struggle, “What had to change: I didn’t believe I could come first in my own life – it’s not sustainable to never put herself first. You have to change your own dialogue. I can take time as a priority – to think, to take a walk.”

She explained that people have to change their priorities for everybody. It is not about time; it is about the value of the time. When people don’t put themselves first, they think, “Where am I enabling that behaviour?”

It is speaking the truth, was her postulation – do we have to burn out in order to ask for time?

As an example, she taught her son to do his own laundry at 11 years old. This is a micro example of all the little things. Next for her is teaching him to cook for the family, if you value healthy food, you value life.

“It will be uplifting,” she said of the upcoming EFT presentation, “to give women the truth.”

In her view there is a growth in the population partnership, there is more of a team between young couples. She still sees it.

The biggest thing is moving out, and helping people empower themselves. So they can say, “I am a priority. I can speak for myself.”

For all the details and to get tickets, go to info@ospreyvalley.com

By Constance Scrafield

Julie Cass is all about reducing stress, giving people back balance and positivity, and helping them on the path to shedding the stress and anxiety from which so many people suffer.

Cass, of the Positive Change Group, is coming to speak at Executive Women’s Day during the Osprey Valley Open in Caledon on July 29.

Cass arrives with an impressive history, which has seen her speak at over 100 such events across North America. She has been “an expert guest speaker” on a number of television programs on Global TV, CTV and others. She writes for several major publications. Canadian Living and Canadian Business Journal are two of them. She is the founder of the Positive Change Group.

The Citizen and Cass took time this week to talk about her programs.

Following years of her life in the multi-million-dollar hotel business with her family, Cass and her husband, an osteopath, bought a house in this area and she began an interest in hypnotherapy.

She wanted to focus on bringing wellness to the workplace.

“Years of being in business,” she said, “in the trenches, I’ve led the teams doing the business.”

In 2011, she did her Masters level in transformational EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique, also called tapping) to “get some deeper healing, emotional healing experience.”

“I’ve written two books,” she told the Citizen. “That was a journey.”

Her first book, “Me First” reflects to a very deep degree the importance of self-respect and deep self-love that burns away the negativity with which we too often impose on ourselves. In this book, she leads the reader to really look at the internal conversations that they have with themselves and the “messages we tell ourselves,” looking at how they will influence our beliefs and “ultimately our experiences.”

Her second book, “The Heart-Centered Leader,” talks about how the changes in this modern world have affected people’s mental health. Leaders on all levels as parents, teachers, mentors and in business are facing changes that will require them to change as well.

When speaking with the Citizen, Cass remarked, “A lot of what we deal with is limiting ourselves.” At Osprey, she will be talking about the event’s theme, The Confidence Code, focused on “waking the power within.”

“The difference is we women are givers and workers,” she explained. “I’m a motivated career woman but I still have family to care for.”

The takeaway for women, where the blocks come from is found in negative self-talk. EFT is a technique that includes a little hypnotizing to find the way for self-hypnosis.

“To be honest, I love to take [it] into a broader audience. We have to pay attention. Now women can do anything and they’re breaking many barriers,” she said.

Through Cass’s speaking career, she hosts women’s retreats, where they are together supporting each other.

“It’s amazing,” she reported.

The event on July 29 at Osprey Valley will see her keynote address, workshop activity, networking and lunch. She has kept Confidence Code open for anyone to attend.

“Having the chance to connect with and embrace this community of women each year is a thrill for me,” said Cass. “This year’s talk will focus on learning how to rewire limiting beliefs, quiet the inner critic, and create empowering mental patterns that foster authentic confidence – from the inside out.

“This could be a good opportunity for companies to send their employees,” she added.

Speaking with the Citizen about her own life, she admitted to the initial struggle, “What had to change: I didn’t believe I could come first in my own life – it’s not sustainable to never put herself first. You have to change your own dialogue. I can take time as a priority – to think, to take a walk.”

She explained that people have to change their priorities for everybody. It is not about time; it is about the value of the time. When people don’t put themselves first, they think, “Where am I enabling that behaviour?”

It is speaking the truth, was her postulation – do we have to burn out in order to ask for time?

As an example, she taught her son to do his own laundry at 11 years old. This is a micro example of all the little things. Next for her is teaching him to cook for the family, if you value healthy food, you value life.

“It will be uplifting,” she said of the upcoming EFT presentation, “to give women the truth.”

In her view there is a growth in the population partnership, there is more of a team between young couples. She still sees it.

The biggest thing is moving out, and helping people empower themselves. So they can say, “I am a priority. I can speak for myself.”

For all the details and to get tickets, go to info@ospreyvalley.com

Readers Comments (0)