End of Summer Party coming to Mono College Park

By Sam Odrowski

An inaugural event marking the end of summer is coming to Mono this Sunday.

The Cardinal Woods Social committee is holding their first End of Summer Party in the Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Mono College Park (8 Hawthorne Rd.).

The committee is made up of Mono residents and the event is a celebration, featuring 30 vendors, several food trucks, a live band, petting zoo, pony rides, yoga and a bouncy castle, in addition to other activities throughout the day.

“There’s a bunch of little things that will be going on and it’s just to show residents of the community what the community has to offer,” said Velvet Alcorn of the Cardinal Woods Social group. “Come out and meet your neighbours.”

In addition to meeting people within the community, the event provides an opportunity to familiarize oneself with the many not-for-profit groups in the region, said Alcorn.

Some of the organizations that will be there include the Orangeville Public Library, Dufferin Victim Services and Theatre Orangeville.

“It’s just things to make sure that people know what there is offered in their community,” said Alcorn.

The event is free to attend, although there’s a $10 fee for kids over the age of five to enjoy some of the fall fair style activities, such as the bouncy castle and pony rides. The ticket also gets purchasers free candy floss, popcorn and a pop, as well as a discount at the food trucks.

“People are more than welcome to come and just see and shop at the vendor market. It doesn’t mean they have to buy a ticket, but if they want to have any of the perks with the fair then that would be included in the ticket,” Alcorn explained. “We have to pay for it somehow.”

If all goes as planned, Alcorn said she’s hoping for 250 to 300 attendees for the end of summer party.

She told the Citizen she’d encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the outdoor celebration with the community.

“I think it’s just a relaxing thing to get outside and enjoy the families that are living around you and make connections,” Alcorn enthused.

To learn more about the event or to get in touch with the organizers, email Cardinalwoodssocial@gmail.com.

