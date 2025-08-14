East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

August 14, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery.

S&S Transport in East Garafraxa held an inaugural S&S Truck Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 9, and raised $6,500 in support of a 22-year-old Nobelton resident who was seriously injured in a workplace accident.

Joshua Cristao suffered life-altering injuries at a construction site on April 25, but his resilience has been miraculous, as he continues to recover after seven brain surgeries, several complications, and a serious blood staph infection.

Despite medical professionals initially giving Cristao a one per cent chance of survival, he has slowly been making progress in regaining consciousness and relearning basic motor skills.

A GoFundMe created on June 26 has raised over $343,000 for Cristao as of press time, with funds raised going towards costs related to his future medical treatments, rehabilitation, specialized therapies, and therapeutic equipment.

In addition to a thrilling truck rodeo with lots of fun challenges, S&S Transport’s inaugural event featured a DJ to keep attendees entertained, along with free refreshments.

The event was made possible thanks to many different sponsors in the community. They include Res Group, JTM Cranes, IDriver, J&L Concepts, Gabrielli Crane Erectors, Capital Crane, Arthurs Fuel, BW Automotive, Hooligan Hurricanes, Melhorn Sales, Service & Trucking, Steer Enterprises, Freightliner Tires, and Deckers Tires.

S&S Transport would like to thank all the patrons who came to the truck rodeo to support Cristao and his family.

To support Cristao’s GoFundMe, please visit: gofundme.com/f/support-for-joshua-cristao-the-miracle-man

Readers Comments (0)