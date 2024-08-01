Dufferin’s history to be discussed by cultural curator for August Experts in the Library speaker series

August 1, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Public Library is featuring an expert speaker this month who will analyze the rich, cultural history of Dufferin County, tracing back through early settlers and migrants.

Stories of early settlers who came to call the region home over the decades have been featured in exhibits, books, and performances.

Wendy Vincent, a cultural curator and PR specialist, will be featured as the August expert speaker at the Orangeville Public Library, focusing on migrant stories.

Vincent was the guest curator for the City of Toronto’s Migrant Stories pop-up exhibit. This exhibit shared the story of Dufferin resident, Lloyd Lindo. Also known as “Uncle Lloyd,” a Jamaican British migrant from the Windrush Generation, who arrived in Toronto in the mid-20th century, before moving to Orangeville and settling in Amaranth. He has stories that span three continents and several decades

The Windrush Generation consists of Caribbean migrants who left their homes to help rebuild England after World War II.

“Dufferin County has a rich history which includes important settler experiences,” said, Orangeville Public Library CEO Darla Fraser. “This is an incredible opportunity to learn from a fellow community member whose story is interconnected with major historical events.”

The August Experts in the Library event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Mill Street Library. Registration is required to attend this event.

“Supported by the International City Partnerships and the Migrant Story Telling Project, the exhibit used video to highlight the compelling journeys of migrants who travelled to Toronto, in their own world,” said the Town of Orangeville in a press release.

The Migrant Stories exhibit will focus on experiences and artifacts from Lindo’s life.

Experts in the Library is a monthly series, held by the Orangeville Public Library, featuring speakers on a wide range of topics. These topics include financial literacy, healthy living, technology, sustainability and more.

For program details or to register visit orangevillelibrary.ca or call the library at 519-941-0610.

Readers Comments (0)