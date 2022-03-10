General News

Dufferin Warden bringing forward request to fly Ukrainian Flag

March 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

As communities across the county show their support for Ukraine, Dufferin County could be the next to join the wave of solidarity.

Dufferin County Warden Wade Mills announced in a press release last Friday (March 3) that he would be bringing a motion forward at the next County Council meeting seeking support to fly the Ukrainian flag at County offices.

“We have all been horrified by recent news of the Russian military’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine. Dufferin County lends our community’s collective voice to the millions of other voices around the world seeking up to vehemently condemn this aggression,” said Mills in the statement. “On behalf of Council, staff and our Dufferin County community, I offer our thoughts and support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and autonomy.”

Communities in Dufferin County including Shelburne, Orangeville and Mono have already passed motions to have the Ukrainian flag fly at their respective town halls.

In the statement, Mills also encouraged residents to show support for the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian-Canadians by donating to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The next Dufferin County Council meeting is scheduled to be held on March 10 at 7 p.m.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Gatherings held in Orangeville and Caledon in support of Ukraine

By Peter Richardson & Brian Lockhart Amid the torrent of world condemnation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the community came together at Alexandra Park ...

Maple in the Park returning to Island Lake Conservation Area this month

By Sam Odrowski Maple in the Park is returning to the Island Lake Conservation Area, following a two-year hiatus. The annual event was put on ...

Firefighters share staffing concerns with recent emergency calls

By Sam Odrowski A local full-time firefighter and former volunteer firefighter have expressed concerns over three emergency calls from early February. They say there’s been ...

Orangeville Council discusses fare free transit system

By Sam Odrowski The logistics of providing transit services to Orangeville residents free of charge was an area of focus during Council’s Feb. 28 meeting. ...

International Women’s Day recognized with Campaign

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global celebration of the accomplishments of women and in honour of ...

Ontario lifting mask mandate after March Break

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario government will be lifting mask mandates in most settings on March 21 and is set to ...