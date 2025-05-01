Dufferin police to wear body cameras in effort to improve transparency and safety

May 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are now equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

“The OPP is committed to adopting tools and technologies that improve the quality of evidence, enhance accountability and transparency, and ultimately support the safety of both the public and officers in the communities we serve,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Alongside In-Car Cameras (ICCs) with integrated Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR), Dufferin OPP sees BWCs as a key addition to its technology toolkit.

“These devices are designed to improve evidence gathering, bolster accountability, and help reduce public complaints, which in turn fosters greater trust between the police and the public,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

The BWCs are worn on the front of an officer’s vest, and their presence is clearly visible to anyone interacting with the officer. When in standby mode, the BWC will display a flashing green light, and when recording, it will show a flashing red light.

Training is currently underway for officers on the proper use of the new BWCs. Once training is completed, officers will be outfitted with their cameras.

The full deployment of the BWCs in Dufferin is expected to be complete as soon as practicable, though officers who have finished training will begin using them immediately.

Readers Comments (0)