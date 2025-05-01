Uncategorized

Dufferin police to wear body cameras in effort to improve transparency and safety

May 1, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are now equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs).

“The OPP is committed to adopting tools and technologies that improve the quality of evidence, enhance accountability and transparency, and ultimately support the safety of both the public and officers in the communities we serve,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release.

Alongside In-Car Cameras (ICCs) with integrated Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR), Dufferin OPP sees BWCs as a key addition to its technology toolkit.

“These devices are designed to improve evidence gathering, bolster accountability, and help reduce public complaints, which in turn fosters greater trust between the police and the public,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release.

The BWCs are worn on the front of an officer’s vest, and their presence is clearly visible to anyone interacting with the officer. When in standby mode, the BWC will display a flashing green light, and when recording, it will show a flashing red light.

Training is currently underway for officers on the proper use of the new BWCs. Once training is completed, officers will be outfitted with their cameras.

The full deployment of the BWCs in Dufferin is expected to be complete as soon as practicable, though officers who have finished training will begin using them immediately.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market to open for the season this weekend

By Sam Odrowski With warmer weather comes the return of outdoor events in Orangeville. On Saturday, May 3, the outdoor Orangeville Farmers’ Market will return ...

Community to come together at Caledon Trailway for 15th Annual Hike for Bethell Hospice

By Sam Odrowski Hiking is among Canada’s favourite pastimes, providing the opportunity to escape urban areas and soak in the tranquillity of nature – and ...

Headwaters Dental continues free dental work for people in need

By Brian Lockhart Headwaters Dental in Orangeville will again be offering a free dental clinic for those who need some help but may be struggling ...

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

‘Volunteers Make Waves’ in Dufferin County and across Canada for National Volunteer Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo featured as contestants in home improvement TV show

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back ...

Senate report at Amaranth council calls for collaboration to protect soil assets

By JAMES MATTHEWS The federal government needs to designate soil as a strategic national asset. That’s according to a 2024 report called Critical Ground: Why ...